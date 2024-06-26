ZTE partners TD Africa to launch cutting-edge mobile range in Nigerian market  

TD Africa, the leading distributor of tech products in Africa, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ZTE Corporation, a prominent global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions with a global footprint covering over 160 countries. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as ZTE introduces its latest mobile range to the Nigerian market, catering to the diverse needs of tech-savvy consumers in Nigeria.

TD Africa stands as a powerhouse in the technology distribution landscape, proudly representing 30 global brands, including industry giants such as Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HP, and more. TD Africa’s formidable presence and unrivalled expertise have recently earned them the prestigious role of the first authorized African distributor for Starlink, marking a significant milestone in their journey of empowering technology across the continent.

The groundbreaking launch event, scheduled for Friday, 28th June 2024, will showcase an impressive lineup of ZTE’s latest mobile devices, including the ZTE V60 Design, Nubia Neo2, and Nubia Focus Pro, among others. These devices are designed to cater to a wide range of needs for Nigerian users, offering exceptional performance, sleek designs, and cutting-edge technology. The ZTE V60 Design, in particular, is anticipated to revolutionize the smartphone market with its state-of-the-art features and user-friendly interface.

ZTE is recognized for its commitment to research and development (R&D), investing a significant portion of its revenue into R&D activities annually. The company operates numerous R&D centres across the world and holds thousands of patents in various technological domains. ZTE’s innovations span across 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Below is a peek into the features of some of the products to be launched:

ZTE V60 Design: For those seeking a perfect blend of style and performance, the stunning ZTE V60 Design is a must-have. Its sleek aesthetics and powerful features make it the ideal choice for modern users.

Nubia Neo2: Gamers will rejoice with the Nubia Neo2, a device engineered to provide an unparalleled gaming experience. With its lifelike graphics and high-speed performance, every gaming session will be a thrill.

Nubia Focus Pro: Capture your special moments with the Nubia Focus Pro. Equipped with advanced camera technology and 5G speed, this smartphone ensures you can instantly download and endlessly stream your favourite content.

This launch is a testament to TD Africa’s commitment to expanding the frontiers of mobile and technology accessibility, affordability, and usability in the Nigerian market. It also reflects ZTE’s confidence in the rich history that sums up TD Africa’s heritage of excellence and dominance in the distribution landscape in Nigeria and across Africa.

Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa mentioned; “This partnership between TD Africa and ZTE marks a new era in the mobile landscape of Africa. By leveraging TD Africa’s extensive distribution network and ZTE’s innovative technology, we are set to redefine the dynamics of the mobile industry, bringing unparalleled value and choice to our customers.”

TD Africa, renowned for its extensive distribution network and expertise in the tech industry, will exclusively handle the distribution of ZTE devices in Nigeria. As a foremost distributor of technology products in Africa, TD Africa will bring extensive market knowledge and distribution capabilities to the partnership.

This partnership ensures that consumers can easily access these innovative products both online and at retail stores across the country.