Zone 17 ÀIG, Williams vows to tackle criminalities on Akure-Ado Road, warns kidnappers, robbers

DAMISI OJO, Akure

New Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 17 comprising Ondo and Ekiti states, Adebowale Williams, has assured prospective commuters travelling on the dreadful Akure/Ikere/Ado road of maximum security henceforth.

The less than 50 kilometres road has been turned into dangerous route by armed robbers and kidnappers.

The Senior Police Officer, who hails from Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, recently assumed office following the redeployment of his predecessor, AIG Ebong E. Ebong.

In his maiden chat with crime reporters in Akure, the new AIG said: “Kidnapping along Ondo-Ekiti road especially Ita-Ogbolu,will be tackled headlong. We will supervise the state commands to ensure they function more effectively by analysing the crime situation”.

He added: “We will look at the matrix and the statistics of what happened in the past few months, the spread of the crime, the area where certain crimes used to occur so that we will be able to work proactively to prevent possibly the crime from occurring and ensure prompt response to where they occur”.

The former Commissioner of Police in Oyo State assured that Zone 17 would align with the Western Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun and other security agencies in the State to ensure peaceful environment.

“We have visited the Amotekun outfit and we let them know that we will continue the relationship that is existing and we will also improve on it because no agency can do it alone; it is when we work together that we can ensure that the people of the state enjoy peaceful environment.

“People want peaceful environment, it is for us to work together to maintain and improve the level of security within the zone”, he stated.

The AIG maintained that the zone under his headship would not condone any act of corruption and indiscipline from officers and men that would dent the image of the Force.

He said Zone 17 would continue to look inward to ensure that no bad eggs exist, while cases of any police officers who act unprofessionally will not be swept under the carpet.

Williams assured residents of Ondo State that the police were adequately monitoring the political crisis in the state and would guard against it through the action of their intelligence officers.

On the 2024 Governorship Election in Ondo, the police boss said they were prepared and would make sure that the environment is peaceful for every political party, either for campaign or election, adding that the politicians, the political parties and their activities would also be vigorously monitored.

