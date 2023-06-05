Zone 13 Police Headquarters Anambra gets new PPRO to replace Nwode

By Pamela Eboh Awka.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the appointment of SP Ihunwo Josephine K. as the new Police Public Relations Officer for the Zone 13 Police Headquarters Ukpo, Dunukofia Anambra State.

Ihunwo who is the second PPRO to serve in Zone 13 since its establishment on 8th June, 2020 would be replacing SP Nkeiruka Nwode.

The Zone covers Enugu and Anambra States respectively.

Ihunwo was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2010.

She has served the Force in various capacities, including as Admin Officer (AO) in Kano State Police Command.

SP Inunwo who holds a Bsc in Statistics obtained from Imo State University, IMSU Owerri was the second in command 2i/c ICT Department, Enugu State Police Command.

She has served in the Operations Department, CP Monitoring and Investigation Unit all in Anambra State Police Command. She is the foundation Officer-In-Charge of Anti-Human Trafficking in Zone 13 Ukpo.

Josephine is a vibrant sports lover and has commanded sports activities as the sports supervisor in Enugu State Police Command. She was the Anambra State Police Command Sports Officer who led the command to so many victories with lots of medals, this elevated her to the position of Zonal Sports Officer.

She is the Acting Chairman Cricket Association in the Nigeria Police Force, and has attended several courses locally and internationally. She has moral values and thrives to uphold equity, justice and fairness in all areas of life which would be greatly impactful in her new role.

SP Ihunwo who seeks support from all and usundry in the Zone in the discharge of her duties can be reached on cell phone number 08144868883.