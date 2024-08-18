Zion Ministry’s World Conference Begins At Ngor Okpala August 23

All is now set for the three-day World Conference of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach led by charismatic preacher, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi.

The conference which is scheduled for Ngor Okpala, Imo State, will begin on Friday, August 23, and end on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

It is the first time the annual conference will be held outside Lagos, and the three-day event will mark the end of the 100 Days Fast and Prayer programme of the ministry. The fast began worldwide on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Ahead of the programme next week, Ngor Okpala and neighbouring communities have been full of activities with massive constructions at Zion permanent site, commercial outlets and accommodation facilities springing up in expectation of tens of thousands of people who will attend from across the globe.

Evangelist Ebuka had explained recently that, going by last year’s experience, Zion ground in Lagos would not be able to accommodate the huge crowd expected to attend this year’s edition, necessitating the need to move it to Ngor Okpala where the ministry had acquired a much larger site.

He added that the crusade is expected to record thousands of people giving up their lives to Christ, awesome miracles, instant healings, deliverance from bondage, salvation of souls and verifiable testimonies.