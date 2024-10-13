Zinox @ 23: Celebrating Africa’s Leading Digital Identity

Zinox Technologies, Nigeria’s premier technology company, founded by Forbes Best of Africa’s Leading Tech Icon Leo Stan Ekeh, marked its 23rd anniversary. Established in 2001, Zinox has been at the forefront of providing advanced technology solutions in the country and across the continent. Zinox was created to fill a significant void in Nigeria’s ICT sector, offering the nation a digital identity and leading as the first indigenous ICT powerhouse to design and manufacture internationally certified computers from Nigeria.

Ekeh, a visionary entrepreneur, has been instrumental in driving Zinox’s success. Recognized for his leadership and contributions to the tech industry, he was awarded the Icon of Hope and Model to the Youth by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001.

Over the years, Zinox has achieved numerous pioneering accomplishments, becoming the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive Microsoft Windows Hardware Quality Lab Certification (WHQL) on computing and devices. The company spearheaded the rollout of the largest single e-education, e-health, and campus-wide network on the continent, establishing itself as a leader in advancing digital infrastructure.

Zinox’s innovative approach led to its distinction as the first Microsoft Prime Production Online Automation Partner in Sub-Saharan Africa with the OA Version 3.0 and the first Intel Premium Partner in the region. Notably, Zinox is also the first OEM in West Africa to attain the ISO 9001-2015 Certification and the first to acquire the Google Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) in West Africa. The company’s impressive achievements include being the first OEM in Nigeria to introduce renewable energy and lifestyle products and becoming an Intel Platinum Partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Under the auspices of Mr Ekeh, Zinox’s impact on technology and society has garnered widespread recognition. The company was named Pioneer ICT Company of the Year in 2021 by the National Information Technology Merit Awards, and it has consistently received accolades for innovation and excellence. The Foxconn IT Global Platinum Award for the Zinox Zpad in 2014, the Intel Global Award for Mobile Computing in Africa and the Middle East in 2012, and the ICT Excellence Award by the Nigerian Computer Society in 2013 are just a few of the numerous honours bestowed upon the company.

Over its 23-year history, Zinox has also made significant contributions to Africa. The company has played a crucial role in redefining the democratic process in Nigeria, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau. Through its innovative products and solutions, Zinox has transformed these countries from analog to digital governance.

The company delivered Africa’s largest single ICT election rollout, introducing Direct Data Capture machines to the electoral process. Zinox was the official computer provider for the 17th Africa Union Summit held in Gambia in 2006, further solidifying its commitment to driving technological progress on the continent.

Zinox’s commitment to integrity and digital transparency has earned it the trust of its customers and partners. The company was exclusively selected to provide the IT tools needed for the yet-to-be-conducted 2023 census in Nigeria, showcasing its expertise and reliability.

As Zinox celebrates its 23rd anniversary, it continues to diversify its product lineup, positively disrupting new industries and meeting the needs of millions across Africa. Beyond laptops, desktops, and tablets, Zinox’s innovative offerings now include alternative power solutions such as inverters, solar panels, batteries, and other energy-efficient technologies. In addition, the company offers home and kitchen essentials like smart TVs, microwaves, and fans, all designed to provide convenience and peace of mind to customers.

Zinox’s extensive range of solutions includes AI and Robotics, Fibre Optics Broadband and Satellite Networks, Cloud Computing, Renewable Energy, Advanced Biometrics and e-voting systems, E-Libraries, and E-Health systems. Each of these solutions represents Zinox’s dedication to transforming lives and fostering sustainable development across Africa.

The success of the tech company can be credited to the visionary leadership of its founder, the dedicated board of directors, and Mrs. Kelechi Okonta, the Managing Director, whose efforts have led to the creation of other international brands.

As Zinox looks toward the future, its commitment to tech innovation and excellence remains steadfast. With a legacy of breaking new ground and setting industry standards, Zinox continues to uphold its mission to provide Nigerians and the African continent with world-class technological solutions.