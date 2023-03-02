Zenith Bank reports retirement of DMD, Adaora Umeoji

.As UBA explains delay in filing audited financials

Zenith Bank Plc, on Thursday, announced the retirement of Dr Adaora Umeoji, its Deputy Managing Director, following the expiration of her tenure in office, in line with the new Central Bank of Nigeria tenure rule.

The foremost bank, in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the public, put the date of her retirement as February 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the United Bank for Africa, UBA, in a separate filing to the Nigerian Exchange Limited Thursday, said its full year 2022 Audited Financial Statement had been submitted to the CBN and was still undergoing review and approval process.

“Consequently, the Bank is yet to submit the Audited Financial Statements to the NGX.”

UBA, however, said it hoped to publish it as soon as it got the CBN’s approval, which it anticipated was to complete to receive on or before Friday, March 31, 2023.

Also, Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation has announced a delay in the filing of its Audited Financial Statements for the year 2022.

In a notice to the NGX, it said, “The delay is occasioned by the need to ascertain the impact of Ghana’s Sovereign debt default on the Financial Statements of Access Bank Ghana.

“In view of the foregoing, the Corporation has obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission for an extension of time till March 31, 2023 for it to file the Audited FInancial Statements.”