Zenith Bank makes world finance 100 listing for 2023

Zenith Bank Plc has been listed in the World Finance 100 2023 released by World Finance Magazine, achieving the feat as the only Nigerian company in the prestigious and exclusive listing. Zenith Bank’s inclusion in this elite list underscores the bank’s outstanding achievements and resilience in a dynamic and competitive global market.

The World Finance 100 celebrates companies that have reached the pinnacle of achievement across a wide variety of fields of expertise. Each year World Finance compiles the list of 100 companies, purely based on excellence in their field. The list presents the new business elite, made up of those whose vision and enterprise shapes the conceptual landscape of finance, business and technology. Notably, Zenith Bank stands as the lone Nigerian company and one of just three African companies to earn a place on this esteemed list for 2023, alongside industry titans such as Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, remarked, “It is with great pride that we acknowledge this feat as the exclusive Nigerian company in the World Finance 100 2023. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our valued stakeholders, our innovative spirit, and sustained growth, all achieved amidst the complexities of a challenging economic climate. This honour further attests to our status as a leading financial institution that continues to set the industry standard in financial performance, good corporate governance and financial stability.”

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary leadership and foundational role in shaping a resilient and thriving financial institution. He also acknowledged the board for the outstanding leadership they provide; the staff, whose drive and commitment sustains the exceptional performance; and the bank’s customers for their steadfast trust in the Zenith brand.

Zenith Bank continues to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic development and remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge financial solutions to its diverse clientele. The Bank’s track record of excellent performance has earned the brand numerous awards, with this latest accolade coming on the heels of several recognitions including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 14th consecutive year, in the 2023 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, in the World Finance Banking Awards; Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022 and 2023; Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and 2022; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa, for four successive years from 2020 to 2023, by the Ethical Boardroom; Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 Banking Awards; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation In Retail Banking, Nigeria in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.

Also, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 and 2021; Bank of the Year 2023 and Retail Bank of the Year, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. Similarly, Zenith Bank was named Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Bank of the Year 2021 by Champion Newspaper, Bank of the Year 2022 by New Telegraph Newspaper, and Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.