Zenera Crowned PR Firm of the Decade at Edge Awards 2024

Managing Partner, Meka Niyi Olowola, Honoured as Brand Strategist of the Decade

Zenera Consulting, a leader in brand management and communications, has been awarded PR Firm of the Decade at the prestigious Edge Awards 2024, held in Lagos on September 28, 2024. In an extraordinary double victory, the firm’s Managing Partner and Founder, Meka Niyi Olowola, was also recognised as Brand Strategist of the Decade, marking a momentous milestone in Zenera’s 10-year journey of industry excellence.

The Edge Awards, known for celebrating remarkable achievements across different sectors honoured Zenera for its sustained leadership and lasting impact in the communications industry. This annual ceremony, which draws the top corporate players in Nigeria, uses a rigorous selection process to highlight only the most exceptional industry contributors.

In response to the double accolade, Mr. Olowola shared, “Being named PR Firm of the Decade is a profound honour for our Public Relations team at Zenera. As a Brand Marketing agency that started out in PR, the past ten years have been marked by dedication and creativity. This recognition not only reflects the hard work and innovation of our PR practice but also the trust and belief our clients and partners have placed in us. We are excited about what the future holds and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of brand strategy and communications for years to come.”

On being named the Brand Strategist of the Decade, Olowola remarked:” This accolade reflects not only my personal journey over the past decade but also the collaborative efforts of an exceptional team and visionary clients who continue to inspire innovation and creativity.”

The Edge Awards organisers highlighted Zenera’s trailblazing role in public relations, reputation management, and branding, distinguishing the firm from its peers. The company has built a reputation for delivering dynamic, forward-thinking solutions that resonate with its diverse client base, both locally and internationally.

John Ajayi, CEO of Marketing Edge, praised Zenera’s consistent excellence, stating, “Zenera Consulting’s rise to PR Firm of the Decade is a testament to its innovation and pursuit of excellence. Under Mr Olowola’s leadership, the firm has set new benchmarks for strategic communications, brand management, and reputation stewardship. His recognition as Brand Strategist of the Decade underscores his visionary approach and lasting contribution to the industry.”

As Zenera Consulting marks its 10th anniversary, these awards reinforce the company’s commitment to shaping the future of branding and communications in Nigeria and beyond. With a focus on sustainability-driven communication, Zenera continues to lead the way, helping brands carve out their niche in a competitive marketplace.

As Zenera embarks on its next chapter, the firm is primed to empower brands to discover and express their true identities, all while remaining at the cutting edge of integrated communications.

About Zenera Consulting

Zenera Consulting is a full-service brand management and communications consultancy based in Lagos, Nigeria. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy development, public relations, crisis communication, digital marketing, and social media management. With a commitment to excellence, Zenera Consulting continues to deliver impactful solutions for businesses looking to navigate the dynamic and ever-evolving communication landscape.