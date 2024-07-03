Zedcrest acquires RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Zedcrest has announced its full acquisition of RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, a member of Rand Merchant Bank, the Corporate and Investment Banking arm of the FirstRand Group.

The acquisition aligns with Zedcrest’s objective to enhance its service offerings and market footprint.

RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation in stockbroking, which complements Zedcrest’s portfolio of financial products and services, promising significant benefits for clients and stakeholders.

Chief Executive Officer of Zedcrest Group, Adedayo Amzat said, “We are thrilled to welcome RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers Limited into the Zedcrest family.

“This acquisition underscores our commitment to growth and excellence in the financial sector. RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers’ expertise in stockbroking, when combined with our comprehensive financial solutions, will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients, ” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria, Layi Olaleru said Stockbrokers, expressed confidence about the future.

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and look forward to a promising future.

“We assure our clients that this transition will be seamless and that their interests remain our top priority,” he said.

