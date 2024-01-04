Zaynab Bobi, Emmanuel Mgbabor win Folorunsho Editor’s Poetry Prize 2023

Nigerian NewsDirect has announced winners of the inaugural Folorunsho Editor’s Poetry Prize as Zaynab Bobi and Emmanuel Mgbabor. Prosper C. Ìféányí and Hassan A. Usman were named Finalists.

This was disclosed by the Curator of Poetry Column-NND, Pamilerin Jacob on Sunday.

Named after the late Publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect, Dr Samuel Folorunsho Ibiyemi, the Folorunsho Editor’s Poetry Prize follows in the tradition of upholding and supporting poetry in Nigeria through the Poetry Column of Nigerian NewsDirect.

“Only poets published in the Poetry Column in the year under consideration are eligible for this prize. That is, poets published during our unsolicited period (Jan – Sept). The two winners will be announced on the last day of the year annually, December 31,” Pamilerin Jacob, the Curator of Poetry Column-NND said.

“Before his death, the Publisher was an avid supporter of the Nigerian poetry community. He sponsored prizes such as Nigerian NewsDirect Poetry Prize 2020, Nigerian NewsDirect Chapbook Prize 2022, and the Poetry Column.”

“He was passionate about being a solution provider in all he did. It is in that spirit that we instituted this prize.”

One of the winners, Zaynab Bobi said, “I’m beyond thrilled. I would also like to use this opportunity to say a prayer for the late Dr. Samuel Folorunsho Ibiyemi. May his soul rest in abundant peace. Amin.

“Also, I would like to send my gratitude to the editors of Poetry Column-NND, Pamilerin Jacob and co, for your hard work and dedication to the Nigerian literary community.”

Reiterating the commitment of the media company to promote literary excellence, the Executive Director of NewsDirect, Mr Mathew Ibiyemi assured of increased support for the literary and poetry community in 2024.