Zamfara police foil bandit attack in Tsafe LGA, kill two suspects 

ARINZE NWAFOR

The police command in Zamfara state said it foiled a bandit attack in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) and killed two suspects as a result.

Zamfara police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu said the authorities were able to contain the bandits’ attacks on the community.

As a result of the Zamfara state police engagement, “two of the suspected bandits neutralised, while others fled with possible gunshot wounds,” Shehu said.

The police spokesperson also shared commendations from the Zamfara state Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf.

Yusuf commended the police’s repulsion of the attack and thanked them for their resilience in the fight against banditry.

The police commissioner appreciated “the joint efforts of the police and military operations in Zamfara state to curtail the menace of armed banditry and other criminal elements.”

The police urged Zamfara residents to continue their support of security agencies to restore lasting peace and security in the state.