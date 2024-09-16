Zamfara Boat Mishap: President mourns victims

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the people and Government of Zamfara State over recent floods in Gummi Local Government Area and the death of over 40 farmers in a boat accident on their way to their farms at the weekend.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said the President has directed response agencies to work with the Zamfara State Government to help those affected by the disaster.

According to the report, forty-one persons are feared dead in a boat accident in Gummi town, the headquarters of Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Confirming the accident, the Sole Administrator, Gummi Local Government Area, Alhaji Na’Allah Musa, said the boat was overloaded.

According to him, the captain of the boat told the passengers that some of them must come down, but all of them refused to listen.

President Tinubu expressed the government and the people of Nigeria’s commiseration over the twin tragedies in the Zamfara community.

The President directed emergency agencies to comprehensively assess the two incidents to address the root of the calamity.

