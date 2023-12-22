Yuletide: Yahaya approves payment of December salaries, pensions

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has directed for the immediate payment of December salaries to state and local government workers.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Mr. Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe State.

Uba-Misilli said the gesture was in line with Yahaya’s resolve to ensure that workers in the state prepare and celebrate festive season with enjoy.

“The governor directed the state Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Head of Civil Service to ensure that all workers and pensioners are paid their wages on Thursday even if it means putting in extra hours of work.”

Uba-Misilli said the directive reiterated Yahaya-led administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants through prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements.

“It is worth noting that Gombe State has consistently upheld its responsibility toward its workers as exemplified by the prompt payment of salaries.

“Also, the continuous disbursement of the N10,000 palliative to all categories of civil servants.

“This act of care has persisted even when other states are yet to implement similar measures.

“The governor extends season’s greetings to the citizens and wishes the Christian community a merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance”, he said.