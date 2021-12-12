Yuletide: Umahi withholds commissioner, perm sec, others’ salaries

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Saturday directed the immediate withholding of salaries of the Commissioner of Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike, and the permanent secretary for failing to keep general hospitals clean.

Umahi equally ordered that salaries, Christmas bonuses and rice be withheld from workers in the 14 general hospitals located in the 13 local governments of the state.

The governor made this known in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State on Saturday.

The statement reads in part: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has observed with disappointment, the poor supervision of the 14 General Hospitals by the State Ministry of Health.

“It would be recalled that the Governor had on many occasions tasked the management and staff of the Ministry of Health on improved sanitation in the State General Hospitals and regular attendance to duties, but the situation persists despite admonitions.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, the Governor has no other alternative than to take disciplinary actions. The governor has, however, directed that all the staff of the 14 general hospitals be on duty on a daily basis to clean the entire hospital premises.

“Salaries, Christmas bonuses and rice are hereby withheld from all the staff of the 14 general hospitals and the Ministry of Health, including the Commissioner for Health and his Permanent Secretary.

“The Governor gives all concerned a grace of 10 days to get the general hospitals totally clean and attend to duties or face very severe consequences.”

