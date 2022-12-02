Yuletide:  Imo  CP Holds   Management   Meeting, Tasks  Heads  of  Departments  Area Commanders on crime wave 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

As the yuletide season is fast approaching, the Commissioner oo Police Imo state has held meeting with the relevant police personnel to put measures in place to checkmate crime commission this yuletide season

According to an official statement issued by the state police command’s spokesman, CSP Micheal Abattam, in Owerri Friday , , as a proactive measure, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, held a strategic management meeting with Heads of Departments Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Teams Commanders, aimed at nipping crime and criminality in the bud during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The statement further said, ” the Commissioner of Police, while addressing officers, directed the officer incharge of operations in the Command to reinvigorate the Command’s Quick Response Units”

He said this will ensure that, response time to distress call is with the speed of light, to checkmate criminal elements from the commission of crimes and to prevent any breach of the peace and, safety of lives and property.

The Police boss the statement went on, opined that, policing is the collective responsibility of everyone, and officers and men therefore must work as a team.

He believed that the synergy already existing between the Command and other security agencies should be strengthened.

The Commissioner of further said, ” in the same light, they should be courteous, subservient and uphold the tenets of the rule of law.”

According to him,” moreso, they should collaborate with Traditional Rulers, various Communities heads, Stakeholders, vigilante groups and hunters associations”

He said, ” also they must be civil and ensure a cordial working relationship with the police and the populace as this will help in building confidence and trust for a better serve delivery to the people. ”

The statement said that the CP further charged the officers, to put in place comprehensive security strategies in their various Areas of responsibilities and intensify surveillance on government facilities in the State, especially the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, the Courts and Correctional Centres in the State.

He commended Imolites for their unalloyed supports given to the Command, the Commissioner of Police urged them not to relent and assured them of the Command’s commitment in ensuring that, Imolites both home and in diaspora enjoy a crime free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the State.

The Commissioner of Police called on parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against using fireworks and other dangerous explosives this yuletide season.

He urged them to report any clandestine activities observed in their communities to the nearest police station