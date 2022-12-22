Yuletide: IGP assures on secured public space, felicitates with Nigerians

.Don’t compromise your position during 2023 polls, AIG tells PCRC

By Phil Okose, Onitsha and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has sent warm felicitations to all Nigerians and assures al residents in the country, particularly those who will be travelling or joining friends and relatives in public places for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, of their safety and security during and after the yuletide season.

The IGP similarly reassures those who will be plying roads, waterways, airports, and rail tracks that proactive measures have been emplaced to ensure they arrive their destinations devoid of the activities of rogue individuals and criminal elements.

To achieve this, the IGP has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Command’s and Commissioners of Police in charge of States as well as heads of tactical, intelligence and operational units to ensure heavy deployments of officers in uniforms on highways, rail lines, waterways, airports and at the various recreational centres within their jurisdictions. Officers whose jurisdiction include big cities with heavy traffic gridlocks have been tasked to deploy officers on motorbikes to monitor traffic and prevent traffic robberies.

The IGP has similarly directed that officers should engage in visibility policing by ensuring that those on routine duties are in uniform and their vehicles marked with the names of their Divisions, Commands or Squadrons for proper identification by members of the public. All officers are to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures for their specific types of assignment while respect for fundamental rights of all persons is sacrosanct.

The Inspector-General of Police therefore facilitates with the Nigerian Christian community as they celebrate Christmas while urging them to emulate the character of Christ. He equally wishes all Nigerians a prosperous new year 2023 in advance.

Meanwhile the Minister of Police Affairs Alhaji Dr Maigari Dingyadi has extolled the IGP for his relentless efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate the Police barracks in all the formations of the Force in all the six geo-political zones of the country.

He spoke during a press conference on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Score Card series on the achievements of the current administration of the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Press Centre Radio House Garlic Abuja

He said that the Police boss had been able to build and commission ao many state-of- the- art facilities at theae barracks and extolled his giant strides in Police reforms.

He also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari for his many achievements in the nation’s security sector adding that it is only in the present administration that adequate funds were approved for fueling of Police operations and other logistics

However,The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, incharge of zone 13, Ukpo, that comprises of Anambra and Enugu States, Mr. Abutu Yaro, Thursday, advised the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Onitsha Police Area Command, not to use its position to compromise during the coming general election.

Speaking shortly after being honoured as Patron, Grand patron, Aguneche Mba and Community Policing Ambassador, by the PCRC, led by Chief Victor Agubisi, (Action chairman), at Ukpo, the AIG stressed the need for free, fair and credible election.

“I know that some of you will work as INEC Adhoc staff and when you are doing it do it in line with the law so that all of us will be happy at the end of the day.

“You should also use your position to sensitise the politcal class on the need to ensure free, fair and credible election which is barely 60 days away,” he stated.

According to him, “Our lives and that of our children are dependent on political climate and as such we should embiibe security as the front burner in the country,”

Also honoured were, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP. incharge of Operations, Mr. Ibrahim Gotan, DCP Umahi Mohammed, Zonal Criminal Investigation Officer, CID, and the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Zone, Nkeiru Nwode, (SP).

Earlier in his speech, the PCRC chairman, Chief Agubisi, said the award became necessary in view of the contributions of the AIG and others towards the security of the zone, pointing out that the AIG is a security expert.

“This honour is because of your immense contributions even before you come into the zone as head. We urge you not to relent as you are being emulated by others behind you.

“And to others so honoured, it is for your contribution to the nation, zone and the people in the zone. Keep it up and one who is given much is expected from him,” he stated.

In their various remarks, those honoured thanked the PCRC chairman for finding them worthy to be honoured adding that it would spur them to do more.

Pic shows the AIG being honoured by PCRC chairman as wife of the AIG watches.