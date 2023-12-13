Yuletide : Access Bank unveils season of reward to excite customers

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Bank has unveiled exciting rewards and mouth-watering discounts on its products to excite and enhance the Joy of the festive season.

The campaign will reward customers with cash prizes up to N1

million, Shopping vouchers, huge discounts and exciting freebies from today till the end of December, 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Njideka Esomeju said “The season of giving is here, and it provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate our love and appreciation for our customers for their loyalty and support to the bank.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We value our customers and non-customers who rely on our services and products to conduct seamless banking activities, and we wish everyone the best of the season.

“In this month of December, our customers will enjoy Zero Charges when they make electricity and DSTV bill payments on the AccessMore mobile app.

We will also be rewarding 100 customers with N10,000 shopping voucher when they perform a minimum of 5 transactions above N1,000 on the AccessMore App.

Our card users are not left out of these goodies. They get to enjoy 8% discounts on hotel staycations on bookings.com. For our DiamondXtra customers who save a minimum of N5,000 or more, they stand a chance to win our loyalty reward of N1million while there’s also free digital marketing training for the first 1,000 winners.

“That’s not all. Our Xclusiveplus customers are not left out as the bank will reward new customers with Free 20GB data bundles valid untill the 15th of December 2023, Up to 5per cent discounts off purchases on Konga and treats at all our in-branch and airport lounges locations nationwide.

“Our ‘W’ Initiative will also reward women with discounts on driving lessons from FRSC accredited driving schools.All these are our way of showing appreciation to our customers for the year 2023.

“To know more and be part of the winning train of the Access bank End of the Year rewards, please click HERE”. Njide said.