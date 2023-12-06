Yuletide: Abakaliki residents hail Ebonyi Govt/Management of Abakaliki Rice Mill,

….over introduction of Standard rice Bushel measurement

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Residents of Abakaliki and it’s environs, have lauded the Ebonyi State government and the management of Rice Mill Industry located in the capital city, over the introduction of Standard rice Bushel Measurement for it’s customers.

The people made the commendation when Champion Reporter visited the Mill, to assess the level of compliance of government directive in the usage of the approved Bushel for measurement of rice .

The Ebonyi State Government had on August 8th this year, approved the usage of standard bushel measurement for rice in the rice mill industry.

Reacting to the development, a hotellier in abakaliki Mrs Cordelia Ubochi described the innovation as worthwhile.

According to her, “the approval of Standard Bushel for the measurement of rice is commendable’

“With the new initiative, each Bushel now contains 100 cups of rice and even more, unlike in the past ‘

In an interview the Chairman of Rice Mill Industry Abakaliki Hon Obeji Linus, said that the adoption of the standard bushel for rice measurement was a new selling technology.

Hon Obeji said that the era of Scale Measurement was over, stating that approval has been given by the State Government for usage of standard bushel measurement of 100 cups per bushel.

“The dignity and integrity about Abakaliki rice mill is restored, the intervention has occasioned development in the mill”.

According to him, “the technology is that we now sell rice in standard bushel that measures 100 cups, or more under-measurement of bushel,”

“The issue of selling rice with fake bushel by unscrupulous people is over, the Governor has given an order directing that any offender be arrrested’

“I can not go outside government policy, approval has been given to use the stipulated bushel”

Hon Obeji debunked insinuations that the approved standard bushels were unavailable to all rice dealers in the mill.

“The Bushels are available, many that have paid for it have collected their own, there is no vacumn for that’

Speaking against the backdrop of enforcement of government directive, Hon Obeji insisted that the leadership of the mill were now strict in enforcing the order.