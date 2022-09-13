YPF empowers six young professionals with N1m business grant

The Young Professionals’ Fellowship (YPF) of the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) has empowered six of her members from various Parishes with Business Support Grant.

The recipients of the grant were presented with cheques to the tune of N1.650million during the maiden edition of the Business Support Initiative to promote SMEs driven by the young people of the Diocese.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Church of Resurrection, 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Diocesan Coordinator of YPF, Engr. Oladotun Oladeji, congratulated the beneficiaries and appreciated the donor of the fund for the first phase of the initiative.

According to Engr. Oladeji, the fund is given to the beneficiaries as grant, hence they are not required to pay back and charged them to put the funds into judicious use in line with their business proposals.

“Our goal is to see that through YPF, SMEs driven by Young Professionals who are Anglicans will blossom to create jobs and contribute to the GDP of Nigeria,” he emphasised.

He showered encomiums on the Diocesan, Missioner and Visioner of YPF, His Grace, The Most Rev’d Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, and Prof. Mrs. Motunrayo Olumakaiye, for their continuous support for YPF since it was inaugurated in 2021.

The coordinator used the opportunity to call on well-meaning citizens in the Communion to partner with YPF to empower more members of the fellowship in their entrepreneurial ventures.

He disclosed that in subsequent editions, plans were underway to make interest-free loans available for YPF members who might need such to grow their businesses.

A Business Sub-committee has been set up among the executives of YPF to follow up with the recipients and to guide them in their implementation processes.

Recipients, expected to send monthly report about their businesses and progress made for the next 12 months, were full of ecstasy and applauded the initiative. They all promised to use the funds prudently for the business purpose and to be worthy ambassadors of the initiative

For partnership and support to be able to take on more people into this programme, the account details are as follows; Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion-Young Professionals Fellowship, 2040671673, First Bank of Nigerian (FBN).

