You’ve brought millions of faithful closer to God, Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun congratulate Oyedepo @ 70th

You’ve brought millions of faithful closer to God, Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun congratulate Oyedepo on 70th birthday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and Presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Nigeria, Bishop David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Similarly, his Ogun State counterpart Prince Dapo Abiodun felicitated the Bishop for attaining the age of three scores and ten today September 27th.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the renowned cleric and global preacher as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service.

He said Oyedepo’s unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom and his philanthropic gestures over several decades have made him a role model to millions of people.

The Governor added that Bishop Oyedepo, through diligence, dedication, and utmost obedience to the Lord, has built one of the largest spiritual institutions in the world, where millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ within and outside Nigeria worship.

The Governor also praised the commitment of Bishop Oyedepo and his ministry to education in Nigeria through several educational institutions owned by the Living Faith Church.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and Presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Nigeria, Bishop David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a respected international cleric, who has made a positive impact in his generation, not only in Nigeria, but the entire world through his ministry and philanthropic gestures.

“Bishop Oyedepo is indeed a man of faith, and his commitment in God’s vineyard and teachings on faith-based biblical principles have changed many lives, especially those of his followers, positively.

“As Bishop Oyedepo joins the league of Septuagenarians, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, minister to the poor and the broken, and proclaim liberty to the captives.

“God will continue to grant Bishop Oyedepo good health to enable him to render more service to God’s kingdom, body of Christ, and humanity. He will continue to enjoy God’s manifold blessings and everlasting goodness. Amen.”

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, as a religious leader whose teachings have brought millions closer to God and fostered a spirit of empowerment and resilience.

Prince Abiodun, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, to mark the 70th birthday of the clergy, said Oyedepo has become a colossus in Christendom as an evangelist and soul winner, with millions of followers all over the world.

Oyedepo, who is also the presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle, was born in Osogbo, now in Osun State, on September 27, 1954.

Abiodun praised the unwavering commitment of Bishop Oyedepo to humanity through his involvement in the education sector and philanthropy, describing him as a man of many parts.

“Bishop Oyedepo’s impact transcends religious boundaries; he has been a beacon of hope and inspiration to millions around the world. His visionary leadership in the Faith Tabernacle and the Living Faith Church has transformed countless lives, instilling values of diligence, perseverance, and faith in God.

“Through his teachings, he has fostered a spirit of empowerment and resilience, encouraging individuals to aspire to greatness.

“Bishop Oyedepo’s dedication to education, philanthropy, and community development, which have significantly contributed to the upliftment of society, is worthy of emulation.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a man of many parts, a great teacher, soul winner, and a colossus in Christendom.

“We in Ogun State appreciate your dedication and commitment to our society. We are grateful for your impactful messages to our citizens and wish you a very happy birthday,” the statement said.