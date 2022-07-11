Youths strip, beat gunmen to stupor in Anambra community

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A gunman was on Sunday stripped and beaten to stupor by villagers in Nkwo Uga market, Uga ,Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State after his colleagues absconded and left him behind.

It was learnt that the gunmen who have terrorising the area invaded the market shooting in the air to scare villagers away before snatching some motorcycles from some commercial motorcyclists at the market, to enhance their operation.

A source in the area said that immediately youths trooped out to confront the gunmen head-on ; they took to their heels, leaving behind the driver of the bus.

The youths used iron bars to block the road and apprehended the last member of the gang as he tried to escape into the bush.

The villagers also cut the gunman on the leg with matchete.

Information has it that the mob nearly set him ablaze, but was advised to interrogate him, rather than kill him, as he had already received adequate beating.

A source from the area said, “During the interrogation, the suspect, who said he hails from a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, also confessed to the crime, and further revealed a partial identity of their leader and traditional herbalist who prepares charms for them.

“The villagers shouted in amazement when the suspect was stripped, as they beheld assorted charms tied round his waist and his chest.”

Reacting to the development, Governor Chukwuma Soludo assured Ndị Anambra that the government is making frantic efforts to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

Soludo who spoke through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime urged the citizens to continue to support the government in the fight against insecurity by reporting any suspect or suspected criminal activities to the government and the law enforcement agencies through the phone numbers recently given out for that purpose.

He hailed Anambra people for their support so far in fighting crime in the state and enjoined them to always hand over any suspect caught to the law enforcement agencies for adequate investigation and prosecution, rather than resorting to jungle justice.

He reassured that the government will not relent in its fight against crimes and insecurity in Anambra.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could mot be reached for his reaction.