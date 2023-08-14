Youth Restiveness..Group urge FG to establish National Youth Development Commission

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

A Group codenamed “Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO)”, has urged the Federal Government to establish the National Youth Development Commission to harness the potential of youths across the country.

In a similar vein, it called on State Governments to evolve programmes and policies aimed at incorporating and integrating youths into governance.

The National President of Nigeria Youth Organization (NYO) Comrade Okorie C Okorie, stated this during a media briefing held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi Stare capital, in commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day Celebration.

Comrade Okorie said the setting up of the Commission would stem the tide of youth restiveness in the country

“As we all know every year 12th of August is International Youth Day Celebrations as proclaimed by the United Nations in recognition of our commitment and sacrifices towards the development of the entire society”

“I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria, to as a matter of urgent national importance make law for the Establishment of National Youth Development Commission (NYDC) and building of National Youth Development Centre respectively”.

“Governors of various states of the federation, are being called upon to set up State Youth Development Commissions, build State Centers For Youth Development”

Speaking against the backdrop of the role of Nigerian Judges at all level, Comrade Okorie reiterated that the youths expect uprightness in dispensation of justice especially as it concerns election petitions standing trials before them