Youth corps members urged to be committed to nation building

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has urged Corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) undergoing orientation in the State to show high sense of responsibility during the course of their service year.

He stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch B stream 1 corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Sibre, near Jalingo.

According to him, the success and survival of Nigeria as a country depends on their service to the country, urging them to remain committed and dedicated to the nation-building.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mrs Napiya Clara Ibrahim, said that it is imperative for youths to remain committed to whatever capacity they find themselves.

“I warmly welcome our esteemed young graduates who have been called up for the National Service from various parts of the country and deployed to Taraba State – Natures Gift to the Nation, to

contribute their quota to the development of our beloved Taraba State in particular and the nation at large.

“My dear compatriots, while I heartily congratulate you on the successful completion of your academic programmes which qualified you for mobilization for the National Youth Service, it is noteworty that the task ahead is enormous.

“Therefore, the Orientation Course is packaged to equip you with the physical and mental alertness needed for quality and patriotic service to the fatherland. I urge you to participate fully in all camp activities to enhance your readiness for the programme”.

He further implored the corps members to cultivate a healthy relationship among themselves during and after the orientation exercise and expressed readiness to provide quality infrastructure and enabling environment for the Corps members.

“We are aware of the needs of the camp and I can promise that all the plans are in the pipeline to ensure that you have a conducive environment – she said.

Earlier, Taraba State NYSC Coordinator, A.M. Nzoka, appreciated the state government’s efforts in supporting the scheme and revealed that a total number of 1,593 prospective corps members are in camp.

The Coordinator also used the forum to congratulate the Governor on his victory at the polls.

He also applauded the NYSC governing board for its support and contribution to the smooth running of the scheme.

He urged the Corps members to “continue to be on good conduct, remain discipline and dedication”.

“Permit me Your Excellency, to inform you that at the onset of the rainy season

this year, this orientation camp was hit by a devastating windstorm which

severely damaged buildings and other facilities on camp. Eight hostel blocks were partly de-roofed, electricity lines and installations were also badly affected.

“Furthermore, the camp is still reeling from the devastating effect of the looting

occasioned by the 2020 EDSARS crisis. While we have done some palliative

repairs, so much still remains to be done. We are however confident that, despite

the myriads of problems which your young administration met on ground, succour will come our way” he concluded.