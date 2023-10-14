Youth Carnival heralds 2023 Glo-sponsored Ofala festival

The Globacom-sponsored Ofala Festival in Onitsha, Anambra State, kicked off on Friday with the Youth Carnival organized by the Onitsha Ado Youth Council (OYC).

This year’s carnival featured various youth cultural groups such as Agbalanze (Ozo title holders), Egbenuoba (warriors of Onitsha), Egwu Edo (girls dance group), Di Okpa (family heads), Omu (bearers of children) and Otu Odu (women title holders) who danced through the streets of Onitsha, to celebrate the respected Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe.

Additionally, the rich cultural history of Onitsha natives was highlighted during the carnival. Several youth groups dressed to reflect Nigeria’s diverse cultures, including the Yoruba, the Fulani, the Edo, the Igala, the Ijaw, etc. The young people also dressed to reflect the royalty of “Obi of Onitsha”, “Oba of Benin” and “Ooni of Ife”.

According to an announcement from Globacom, the Iru Ofala and the Azu Ofala will hold on Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, respectively.

The festival is primarily a celebration of the monarch’s annual emergence from seclusion, during which time he successfully negotiated the fortunes of the kingdom, and is also used by the monarch to fulfill a number of duties. It also serves as a recreation of the traditional ruler’s celebration with his subjects over the discovery that yam is a nutritious food source and is non-toxic.

On Tuesday, October 17, Globacom will also hold a Royal Banquet in honor of the Obi of Onitsha. The Golden City Events Centre, located on Residency Drive in Onitsha, will host the banquet.