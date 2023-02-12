Your utterances empty, delusive, Jang berates Lalong

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Former Plateau State Governor and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Senator Jonah Jang has described the utterances of Governor Simon Lalong during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag-off in Ease local government recently as empty and delusive.

Jang said that Lalong’s comments sought to disparage him in a bad light and curry favour for his anointed candidate and APC which is nothing but “the last kicks of a dying horse.”

A statement on Sunday by the media adviser to Senator Jang, Mr. Clinton Garuba, said that he would have dismissed the vituperations as the outbursts of a deeply frustrated person who had taken the difficult task of marketing a bad product all in a bid to stay relevant.

Jang believes that it appears as if Lalong has just woken up from his slumber of almost eight years, discovering that he had done nothing in the interest of the Plateau people.

“For someone who has spent all these years as governor not doing what makes for the welfare and wellbeing of his people, in addition to the dismal performance in terms of basic infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, education, and all the sectors necessary for the people, he should be hiding his face in shame,” the statement added.

At the APC rally in Wase LGA, Lalong had insinuated that PDP G-5 Governors are supporting the APC Presidential candidate.

It added that the G-5 PDP Governors have no personal problems with their Presidential candidate but with the process that brought him up and the ensuing structural imbalance it has created in the party.

It further argued that the fact that they had withdrawn their support for the PDP Presidential candidate’s campaign does not suggest that they support the APC candidate.

Lalong has been struggling to no avail to show that he is on good terms with former Governor Joshua Dariye which is a mere figment of his imagination, the statement added.