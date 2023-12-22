You’re running a one man show in Benue, APC NASS Caucus tells Gov Alia

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Members of the National Assembly Caucus elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC from Benue State have accused the Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia of governing the State as his private estate.

The lawmakers were led by Senator Titus Zam during a media briefing on Thursday, They said in spite of all entreaties, the priest turned governor has refused to carry along stakeholders of the APC in the state as he makes critical governance decisions thereby running a one man show.

While denying any rift between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and the governor, Zam said “it is nothing of a godfather and a godson issue, rather, Senator Akume as a leader of the APC in Benue State, has been appealing to us to be patient with the governor, but we have run out of patience.

“It is necessary to state from the onset that, we have collectively and individually drawn the attention of the leader of the APC in Benue, Sen. Dr. George Akume Secretary to the Government of the Federation who has on several occasions pleaded for patience from us in the anticipation of a possible change of attitude from His Excellency Governor Hyacinth Alia, rather than change for the better, Governor Alia has become more emboldened and has continued to treat us and the party in general in the most disgusting disrespectful and disingenuous manner.

“Gentlemen of the Press, a background information on the status of APC in Benue State could be relevant at this juncture, Benue State APC, under the leadership of Sen. Dr George Akume as two terms former Governor of Benue, 3 times Senator, Minister and now secretary to the Government of the Federation had won elections and taken over power in 2015 after President Tinubu alongside other Nigerians formed the party in 2014.

“Unfortunately, the then Governor His Excellency Samuel Ortom betrayed the Party and defected to the PDP, thus opening the chapter of a temporary set -back for APC in Benue State. Not daunted, the Benue APC under the leadership of Senator Dr. George Akume undertook a purposeful re-engineering of the Benue political landscape to reclaim her stolen mandate and return the State to the mainstream progressive politics in Nigeria. It is the now stronger APC that attracted Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to desperately seek election on the Party’s platform.

“In retrospect, Fr. Alia only came to reap where he did not sow. In any case, you are well aware of the rejection his candidacy received from older members of the party who felt aggrieved and resorted to stand by the advice of the leader of the party Sen. Dr. George Akume whose counsel has always been for the party to keep praying for Fr. Alia to succeed.

“The Caucus is therefore calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency call Father Alia to order and restore the dwindling fortunes of the APC in Benue State.

Part of the press release reads: “In the first meeting of the stakeholders that was held in government house, the chairman of the party, Comrade Austine Agada publicly went on his knees, took all the blames even though there was no blame and apologized to the governor and party members requesting they put behind the State Assembly imbroglio and come together to save the party. In the meeting, the governor praised the leader of the party with promise to always work together so that Benue State and the party will enjoy democratic dividends. He also pledged that going forward he was going to involve the party and other critical stakeholders in sensitive decisions particularly in the nomination of commissioners and local government caretaker committees a promise he unfortunately kept in breach.

“In appointing his commissioners, His Excellency again exercised a sole discretion without recourse to the normal tradition of requesting for nominations from the local governments and disregarded the zoning arrangements and permutations and went ahead to make his independent choices as he deemed soothing, again, the party did not oppose him but rather gave him support since it was his own State Executive and Security Council and needed people he could vouch for.

“The nomination of caretaker committees to man the various local governments was when the party received the most humiliation, governor Alia had thrown back to party members during the Stakeholders meeting by demanding an immediate nomination of 3 candidates each for the position of Caretaker Chairman, Deputy and Secretary as well Supervisory Councilors across the 23 local governments demanding for two slots of supervisory councilors from each of the local governments, this was first time a governor will demand such from the caretaker council formation against the usual one slot per local government.

“The party jubilantly agreed and followed the directive by holding meetings, and painstakingly submitting their various lists with the sigh of relieve and sense of belonging.

“But surprisingly, when the nominations were finally announced the party was amazed that 90 percent of the names were outside the nominees that were sent to the governor at his directive. In all these misgivings and disaffection the announcement of the caretaker committee marked the pinnacle of a noticeably bad relationship between Governor Alia and APC in Benue State and this has angered a lot of party men and women in the State which can be justified by all standards.

“Disrespect and disregard to members of NASS: Governor Hyacinth Alia since assumption of duty has not held any meeting with NASS members of Benue State who were elected on the same APC platform with him neither does he pick or return their telephone calls not to talk about consulting them on political matters in the State.

“He has assumed the posture of a conqueror who does not care about the welfare, nor status of National Assembly Members in his leadership of Benue State. In every State of the federation members of NASS are working in synergy with their governors to attract development from the centre to their State of origin”.

The group further said that Governor Alia has no single known developmental blue print for Benue State. As at the moment, nobody in Benue State is aware of the direction of his administration, what he practices is personal rule and this is replicated by the lopsided appointment he has made in the State so far, with his immediate community of Kunav cornering all the strategic positions in government.

The lawmakers maintained that the implications of his undemocratic rule in Benue State; the grave consequences of Governor Alia personal rule is that, the generality of APC members who are excluded and abandoned are beginning to lose faith in the APC led administration in Benue State. Therefore, care must be taken to safeguard APC from the tyrannical leadership of Governor Alia so as to prepare the party for subsequent electoral victories in the future. “Governor Alia’s street showmanship of non-existent huge support base is not predicated on a substantive love of a massive street followers, does not translate to the real political support which only leaders can guarantee.

They pledged their loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Party National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, Sen. Dr. George Akume the SGF, the State Chairman of APC, Comrade Austine Agada and his executive committee.

The elected members of the National Assembly Caucus at the briefing include Sen. Titus Zam, Benue North-West/leader; Sen. Emmanuel Udende, Benue North-East; Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, Makurdi/Guma Federal;

Hon. Philip Agbese, Ado/Ogbadibo, Okpoku; Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Kwande/Ushongo; Hon. Austin Achado, Gwer-East/Gwer-West;

Hon. Sekav Iyortyom, Buruku and Hon. Sesoo Ikpagher, Konshisha/ Vandeikya.