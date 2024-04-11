You’re political harlots, failed to empower others after benefiting from party, Ebonyi PDP blasts defectors

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party, Ebonyi State chapter has described her members who defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as political harlots and opportunists who had failed to empower others within the party having benefited immensely from the party.

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Ebonyi state, Prof. Augustine Nwazunku stated this while addressing members of the press on the position of the party on the mass defection that heated the party recently.

He wondered why the likes of the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency could defect from People’s Democratic Party to All Progressive Congress just two weeks after the former senator who represented Ebonyi Central, Obinna Ogba, and House of Representatives aspirant, Obinna Nwachukwu, joined the ruling APC in the lshielu Local Government Area of the state.

Nwazunkwu maintained that the party was better off without the likes of the former senator and his Co – defectors, adding that their departure was a “good riddance” for the PDP .

Regarding the impact on the party’s strength, Prof. Augustine said that the defections had no significant effect, stressing the continued robustness of PDP membership and the massive turnout at recent meetings.

He said, ” their defection has not affected the membership of PDP in any guise, we held a meeting here last two weeks, one at the local government, the turn out was massive. Our members still remained robust .

“Ebonyi State is not into one party system and it can never be, it is not he who makes the largest noise that contains the best substance.

“Government is there, the question is evidentially, holy scriptures says that by their fruit you shall know them. What is the change upon which you will now claim that the people are enjoying? People vote for party that gives them dividend of democracy, what dividend are we enjoying?

“There is no change, whatever you are enjoying, whatever that is satisfying you is personal, that is the hallucination they are using to deceive the people.

“Even the so called people who defected to APC, it was in a public domain sometime, that those who primarily worked for APC sometime have not been given adequate opportunities to benefit from the government, let alone those who are defecting newly, so they are lurely people in falsehood to put them in detention for not joining them early.

“APC in Ebonyi are serving their party and their core members, they have not brought out any evidence that they are ready to serve Ebonyians. They are rather using the common wealth to make their party and themselves comfortable”, he stated.