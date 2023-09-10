Your return to work not by might, but God’s faithfulness,says APC UK Ondo Caucus

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Members of the All Progressives Congress, United Kingdom(UK) Ondo State Caucus have extolled God for the resumption of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu back to work after three months medical vacation in West Germany.

The group noted that the perfect healing of Akeredolu had demonstrated the greatness of God in spite of several rumours of his death by the detractors.

A statement jointly signed by the Caucus’s Chairman, Chief Dare Adeyeye, the Chairman, APC UK who is also Chairman, Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, Hon Tunde Doherty, Hon Ayo Adigun, Hon Davies Aboluwodi, Mrs. Folashade Eniola-Balogun and Rufus Salotun, respectively, rejoiced with Akeredolu, his family members, the ruling APC and the entire citizenry for the development.

Akeredolu on Friday resumed work after three months’ absence from office and quickly met with his cabinet members, State Lawmakers and other stakeholders in his Ibadan, Oyo State residence ahead of his home coming in Ondo State..

The Ondo APC members in the UK noted that the return of Governor Akeredolu was not by his power, but a testimony of God’s faithfulness over his life.

According to the statement, the excitement and joy of the majority people in the state in welcoming the Governor back alive has demonstrated the exemplary leadership of Akeredolu and his passion to lift the sunshine state higher.

The group described Akeredolu as a great leader and good ambassador of Yoruba race, who is interested in the development of Ondo State, the Southwest region and Nigeria in general.

The statement reads: “We are delighted to see you back in perfect health, no doubt, the people really missed you while away and it is their fervent prayers at home and abroad and your mission of bringing massive development to the state that brought you back safe and sound, the name of God will continue to manifest in your life for the benefit of the masses in the state”.

The APC loyalists urged Akeredolu to continue working for the state and attract more physical development that would remain a greater legacy after the completion of his progressive Governance in the state.

Calling on the citizenry to continue supporting the present Akeredolu’s government, the group prayed that they will continue to witness more developments under the present APC administration.

