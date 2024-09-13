Your Appointment For Service, Gov Diri Charges 41 Special Advisers, 2 BYSIEC Commissioners

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday, swore in 41 Special Advisers and two members of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) approved by the state House of Assembly.

The ceremony took place inside the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered by the Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Mrs Ayibatari Mirin-Johnson.

Delivering his charge to the new appointees, Senator Diri urged them to see their appointments as an honour and for service to people of the state.

He said: “I charge you to bring your skill and experience to bear in helping us achieve the vision of our brand new acronymn, A.S.S.U.R.E.D Prosperity, for all Bayelsans.

“As Special Advisers, you have been chosen for your exceptional expertise and experience and passion for service.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance, and implored the appointees to uphold these values in the various sectors they would serve.

He equally stressed that their roles would be crucial in actualising the government’s vision in the areas of agricultural revolution and blue economy, sports development, security and peace, urban renewal and rural development as well as robust healthcare delivery as captured In the seven pillars of the A.S.S.U.R.E.D agenda.

Diri also assured that his administration would realise its agenda power generation and economic diversification.

The new special advisers, which included former commissioners and former local government chairmen, are Ayibaina Duba (Petroleum – Gas), Franklin Otele (Petroleum – Oil), Uroupaye Nimizuoa (Aquaculture), Ebiye Waripamo (Renewable Energy), Patrick Erasmus (Ijaw National Affairs) and Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha (Non-Governmental Organisations).

Others are Adolphus Forcados (Secondary Education),

Ebitei Tonyon (Special Adviser 2 Political), Kia Nigeria (Local Government), Iti Orugbani (Special Adviser 3 Political), Jonathan Obuebite (Small and Medium Scale Enterprises) and Benwari Walter (Ecological Matters).

They also included Ayegbegha James (Legislative Matters), Timi Amah (Ethics and Values Orientation) among others.

The two BYSIEC members are Mr. Ajoko Peredigha and Mr. Charles Emmanuel.