Young Men’s Christian Association, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church ,57th Anniversary Thanksgiving held in Lagos

L-r ...President, Young  Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) , Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja ,Dr Olorunfemi Ojo; past President (YMCA) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; Vice President (YMCA)Sir Chris Obuekwe, during the 57th Anniversary Thanksgiving on’ God’s and Man’s Part in Salvation’ held at  (AVMCC) in Lagos yesterday ...PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r …Mrs. Nkeiruka Arah her husband Past President (YMCA)  Mr Godwin Arah  and  past President Mr Makinde Akinlemibola.

L-r… Past President (YMCA) Mr John Erinne ; President, Young  Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) , Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja ,Dr Olorunfemi Ojo;  Chairman of the Occasion , Barrister Festus Eke ‘;past President (YMCA) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

L-r …Former managing director of May & Baker Nigeria Plc,  Mr   Nnamdi Okafor,  Chatting with  President, Young  Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) , Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja ,Dr Olorunfemi Ojo.

Cross Section of Members of , Young  Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) , Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja in a group pictures to Mark there 57th Years Anniversary Thanksgiving on’ God’s and Man’s Part in Salvation’ held at  (AVMCC) in Lagos yesterday.. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

