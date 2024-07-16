Young Men’s Christian Association, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church ,57th Anniversary Thanksgiving held in Lagos

L-r …Mrs. Nkeiruka Arah her husband Past President (YMCA) Mr Godwin Arah and past President Mr Makinde Akinlemibola.

L-r… Past President (YMCA) Mr John Erinne ; President, Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) , Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja ,Dr Olorunfemi Ojo; Chairman of the Occasion , Barrister Festus Eke ‘;past President (YMCA) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

L-r …Former managing director of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okafor, Chatting with President, Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) , Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja ,Dr Olorunfemi Ojo.

Cross Section of Members of , Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) , Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja in a group pictures to Mark there 57th Years Anniversary Thanksgiving on’ God’s and Man’s Part in Salvation’ held at (AVMCC) in Lagos yesterday.. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng