Young entrepreneurs win TotalEnergies N24m grant

Young entrepreneurs were on Tuesday provided with a grant worth N24 million by TotalEnergies 2024 edition Startupper Challenge to enhance entrepreneurial and innovative excellence in Nigeria and Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each winner at the event in Lagos was given eight million naira grant as financial support totaling N24 million, following a competition that spanned months.

Dr Matthieu Bouyer, Country Chair TotalEnergies Nigeria, said the startupper challenge, in its fourth edition, aimed to support the country’s local economic fabric and create an entrepreneurial ecosystem where youths would be visibly mentored.

Bouyer said the winners in the three categories were painstakingly selected by a jury made up of experts and successful entrepreneurs.

He added that they were assessed based on their innovative character, feasibility and development potential in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, as defined by the United Nations.

He said the three winners were among the 15 finalists selected in Nigeria.

“The winners include; Mr Temitope Yakubu of Interkool by FarmCl won in the Innov’Up category of the competition and Jacob Abiodun of Coconoto emerged winner in the Cycle’Up Category.

“Mr Emmanuel Abah of Waste2Light Ltd., emerged victorious in the Power’Up category.

“TotalEnergies is committed to working closely with its host communities and would continue to support many projects in areas of health, education, environmental conservation.

“We wish to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, lend its supports to the socio-economic development of the countries in which the company operates, by supporting the most innovative young entrepreneurs in the realisation of their projects,” he said.

Mrs Adesua Adewale, General Manager TotalEnergies Country Services, noted that participate rate from young African entrepreneurs continued to increase with each new edition of the startup challenge.

Adewale said that during the first edition 11,000 complete files were submitted to the platform.

She noted that the figures highlighted the desires of young people to undertake and innovate with new projects and solutions to respond to real needs in a responsible manner.

She added that the company would train the winners for three months on how to use the N8 million to grow their businesses.