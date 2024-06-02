You will get justice, by resolving issues rather than embarking on protest

… Douye Diri implores Bayelsan youths.

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Following the recent incident that occurred in Azikoro community, Bayelsa State, Governor Senator Douye Diri, has implored people of the state, particularly youths, to follow due process in resolving issues rather than embarking on frivolous protests.

Senator Diri gave the advice on Thursday during the 33rd state security council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, while reacting to a protest by youths who besieged the Government House over the killing of a private cab driver, Binalayefa Asiaye, on May 27 by a policeman in Azikoro community.

Governor Diri said the incident was unfortunate and that the policeman has been arrested and is undergoing trial.

The Bayelsa helmsman acknowledged that while protest was a fundamental human right in a democratic setting, aggrieved persons should, however, not take the laws into their hands to infringe on the rights of others.

He said: “Let me advise those who always take to protest that not everything elicits protest. In a democracy, you have a right to protest but you must first look for an avenue to ventilate your grouse. This government has been very open to everyone. It is only when the government becomes insensitive that you can carry out protests.

“While protest is your right, you do not have to breach that of others by restricting movement. It is not proper to over-stretch your own right and abuse that of others.”

The governor explained that at the time the incident occurred, he was not in the state but was informed by the Commissioner of Police, noting that the police officer involved in the shooting of the victim was immediately apprehended.

He expressed the conviction that if found culpable, the policeman would face the full wrath of the law, stressing that it was unacceptable for an innocent life to be wasted.

“When that incident happened, immediately the state government brought it under control as it would have escalated and gone beyond the killing of just one youth. There were threats to even burn down places and all that was brought under control.

“The trial of the said officer is ongoing. And I strongly believe that at the end of the day, justice will be served.”

Diri commended the various security agencies for their collaborative effort in ensuring peace and security in the state, adding that information sharing between them was key to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The governor welcomed the new Controller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Bayelsa Command, Mr. Festus Atteh, to the council.