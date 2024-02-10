You must transform, innovate, lead a new era of massive housing development, housing Minister tells FMBN

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has called on the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to rapidly reform and innovate towards meeting Nigeria’s housing shortfall through the delivery of affordable, decent, and quality housing to Nigerians.

Dangiwa made the call to action at the 2024 Management Retreat of FMBN, which was held at the Royal Institute for Training & Human Capital Development (Zuma Rock), Niger State from 7th – 9th February 2024.

He emphasized the imperative for transformation, innovation, and leadership in fostering a new era of extensive housing development in Nigeria.

Reflecting on his tenure as Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) between 2017 – 2022, the Minister shared insights into the successes and challenges encountered, stressing that his current position as Minister of Housing and Urban Development is another opportunity for him to ensure that the Bank gets the necessary support that it needs to deliver on its mandate to house Nigerians.

“This occasion marks my sixth participation in the FMBN Annual Management Retreat, the previous five occurring during my tenure as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Bank from 2017 to 2022. The difference this time is that I am not here today as the MD/CE but as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development. I am also inclined to view this transition not as a matter of chance but part of a grand plan to ensure that FMBN gets all the necessary support that it requires at the highest levels possible to deliver maximally and optimally on its mandate to Nigerians,” he said.

He challenged FMBN’s management and staff to surpass previous achievements, emphasizing the importance of quality customer service and problem-solving.

The Minister articulated a vision of FMBN as a modern, impactful, and resilient housing finance institution, committed to ensuring that “Everyone Deserves a Home.”

Drawing from his extensive experience, he emphasized the need for innovation and perseverance in overcoming challenges, particularly amidst the current economic climate.

Dangiwa tasked the FMBN management and staff to surpass previous accomplishments, highlighting the importance of quality customer service and effective problem-solving.

Against the backdrop of Nigeria’s infrastructure revitalization efforts led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister reiterated the critical role of housing in national development.

“As Minister, I am committed to being a Way Maker, a Facilitator, and a Catalyst to the evolution of the Bank as a Modern, Impactful and Resilient Housing Finance Institution that delivers on the maxim that “Everyone Deserves a Home. It is also important that I mention that because I am a Minister who has a PhD in FMBN Matters having served for five years, you will be seeing a lot of pressure because I expect you to do better than I did. Ten times more. This is because we must succeed. Tough times or no tough times, we must find ways to innovate and get the job done. That is my charge to the Management and to the entire staff of FMBN at this Retreat”

Recognizing the fundamental challenges facing FMBN, the Minister cited the inauguration of the Housing Institutions’ Reform Task Teams to optimize housing agencies’ effectiveness. These reforms include legislative amendments to vital housing industry laws, aimed at enhancing the provision of quality, decent, and affordable homes to Nigerians.

He stressed collaboration through the Multi-Agency Project Delivery Task Team, fostering synergy among housing agencies to increase the national housing stock.

The minister urged FMBN’s active participation in these initiatives while emphasizing the importance of daily commitment to the transformation process.

“We must see FMBN as a tool of service to Nigerians. We must see our jobs, titles, and the salaries that we are paid as recompense for the services that we offer to Nigerians. Ensuring that we offer quality customer service to Nigerians is very important,” he added.

Key priorities outlined by the Minister include the operationalization of the Core Banking Application, the recapitalization of FMBN, reduction of non-performing loans, and the implementation of the revised 5-Year Strategic Plan. Minister Dangiwa concluded by urging the FMBN management to leverage its deliberations to achieve tangible outcomes for greater impact.