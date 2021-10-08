You helped my ministry succeed, Bamiloye hails wife on 33rd wedding anniversary

Veteran Christian film-maker, Mike Bamiloye, has hailed his wife, Gloria, for helping his ministry to succeed as they mark their 33rd wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Drama Ministry said that he was grateful to God that other sisters turned down his marriage proposal.

Bamiloye wrote a eulogy titled Gloria The Most Precious Gift, where he recounted his experience on their wedding day.

Part of the message reads, “I have written this before and I felt compelled to write it again because I am happy to write it again.

“On October 8th, 1988, on our wedding day, a member of our ministry met me as I was coming out of the wedding reception and said this profound statement that I have never forgotten since that day.

“She said: ‘Bro Mike, Our ministry has now just begun. And that was after three years that our ministry had begun [sic] a ministry member saying it was the day I got married the ministry actually began. I did not understand the statement until I began to understand through diverse experiences.

“Today, on the thirtieth year of the marriage that began 32 years ago, I can confidently say, with proper understanding, that I would never have gotten any successful ministry without You GLORIA OLUSOLA ALABA.