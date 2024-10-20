You are jealous, envious of my achievements -Adeleke carpets critics…..Urges Clerics to always speak the truth

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has slammed critics of his administration as jealous and envious of his performance in the last 23 months.

Adeleke said his focus on delivering good governance and serve only public interest worries and confound the opposition which had failed woefully when it was given the opportunity to govern the state.

According to a press release by is spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo on Sunday, Adeleke made the statement in Lagos after delivering a mini-lecture at the 7th memorial anniversary lecture in honour of the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, St Moses Orimolade.

He added that his administration made it a point of duty to deliver on big and small service issues confronting the people of the state across the sectors, explaining that the approach combines thinking big and small at the same time in the best interest of the people.

He said: “We are faithful to the people and our governance agenda, hence our deliveries on infrastructure, health, digital economy, agriculture, Commerce and industry, climate change, education, sports and workers’ welfare among others. We got so much done by God and the people.

“To my critics, I empathize and sympathize with them. When somebody succeeds where you fail, you are likely to be envious and even bitter. That is human nature. But I encourage them to place public interest above private agenda. As for me, I have no option than to succeed”.

He said the opposition could not understand how his administration has done so much within such a little time, hence their resort to outright fake news, personal attacks and sinning against God by condemning his praise worshiping the giver of power and life.

Speaking earlier on the theme of the lecture titled: “The role of the church in delivery of good governance”, Governor Adeleke called on religious institutions to always speak truth to power, stressing the importance of constructive engagement with political leaders.

“Silence by the church and clerics generally is not an option. Clerics must speak loud about free and fair elections, dignity of all human beings, superiority of public good over private interests, respect for the supremacy of the Constitution, observance of the rule of law and equality of all citizens before the law.

“As a sitting governor, I firmly believe the clerics should mount advocacy on what impedes good governance namely: autocracy, dictatorship, arbitrariness, culture of impunity, self-perpetuation in office, suppression of opposition, corruption and failure to respond to aspirations of the people.

“Only a divinely-guided leader can deliver on good governance, restore public faith in politics, avoid self enrichment, resolve societal poverty, and observe the rule of law”, the Governor affirmed in his presentation.

