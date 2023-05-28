Yoruba Nation agitators seize FRCN in Ibadan

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A group of alleged Oodua Nation agitators in the early hours of today hijacked Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The suspects, who were about 20 in number reportedly stormed the station with loads of charms at about 5:30 am and seized the live studio while a sponsored programme was ongoing.

The alleged agitators thereafter took over the live studio and the entire premises of the station started broadcasting.

Among their claims included “Oodua Nation has come to stay”; “Yoruba no more under the Federal Republic of Nigeria”; “United Nations will soon declare Oodua Nation” among other things.

The Yoruba Nation agitators broadcast for about an hour before the arrival of combined teams of the police, Operation Burst and the Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, the security teams were able to recover the station after five persons were arrested and taken to the Eleyele headquarters of the Police Command for interrogation.

The general manager of the station, Mr. Stephen Agbaje, confirmed the development to newsmen but stressed that the situation has been brought under control by the security agencies while the station is back on the air.

At the time of filing this report, normalcy has returned to the station with the presence of DSS, Police and other security operatives.

