Yoruba language, curriculum should be updated– Oluwo

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

An Osun monarch, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwoland has called on yoruba scholars to upgrade Yoruba language and its curriculum.

Oluwo, who said Yoruba ought to be an independent language pointed that the loophole in the language is overdue, calling for the creation of ‘Yoruba Independent Language’ to be included into the curriculum.

He noted Yoruba is heavily dependent on English, saying the language should be designed to have meaning for all things.

Concerned by the lacuna in the language, Oluwo disclosed many English words that are without Yoruba translation, calling on Yoruba professors, doctors, teachers and students to address the weakness.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “Yoruba language is the best all over the world. It is only in Yoruba that a single word can mean different things depending on the usage. The strength in the language should be updated, upgraded and refurbished. Yoruba professors, doctors, teachers and students should harmonize to address the lacuna in the language.

“Hardly will you speak Yoruba for 2-minute without incorporating English. Many English words, objects and events are without Yoruba translation. I continually ask myself why scholars are not interested in challenging the challenge.

“Chinese use their language to study other subjects and courses from elementary to tertiary institutions.

“I call on stakeholders to hold a summit and constitute powerful team of Yoruba scholars that will adopt names for items of no Yoruba translation. For example, we only say chairs (Aga)when there are many types of chairs. Equally, Yoruba numerical counting is limited. What is Yoruba for trillion? Do we have names for categories of lights? How can we fix Yoruba names for everything such that it will be an independent language?” Oluwo queried.