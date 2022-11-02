Yet another Feather on Governor Wike’s Cap!

In less than two weeks after he was bestowed with the prestigious Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery at the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service Award by President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Power Of Sports, Africa) has received yet another award, this time, POLITICAL ICON OF THE YEAR award.

The Political Icon of the Year award is being conferred on Gov. Wike by the New Telegraph newspaper published by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd.

In a letter by New Telegraph signed by the newspaper’s Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and presented to the governor while on a courtesy call to the Rivers State Chief Executive Tuesday at the Government House Port Harcourt, the organisation extolled the sterling qualities of Governor Nyesom Wike.

“The award is in recognition of your various political achievements, which you have recorded since assumption of office in 2015.

“We took particular note of your efforts as the last man standing for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when the Party was still in shock after the loss of the 2015 Presidential election. We also took into account your stoic fight in 2019, when all Federal Forces were mobilised against your re-election by forces of opposition in your state,” the letter stated.

Continuing, the letter said: “But among all your political achievements, we were delighted by the spirited efforts you made to bring the Presidency of the country to the Southern part of the country. That was reflected in your courageous outing at the PDP Presidential Convention where you were on the verge of snatching the ticket from formidable opponents before some last minutes betrayals robbed you of it.

“It is important to note that since your loss of that ticket, the PDP has been labouring to unite the party, while you have become a subject of courting by different political interests. We have no doubt that between the year 2021 and now, you have been the most courageous, outstanding and fearless political figure in the country today.”

The Political Icon of the Year award will be formally conferred on Gov. Nyesom Wike at the ‘New Telegraph 2022 Awards Ceremony’ slated for Friday, November 18, 2022 at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

