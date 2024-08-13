YEAC launches 90kwh solar mini-grid in Delta community

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), has commissioned a 90.12kwh capacity solar mini-grid electricity facility in Umuolu community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The mini-grid project, made possible through the collaborative efforts of YEAC-Nigeria, YEAC Community Energy and Development, YEAC-UK, and NXT Grid Nigeria contracting with support from partners, funders, donors, and supporters, would provide reliable and affordable electricity to Umuolu community, power homes, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, etc.

The facility, designed to support the government’s efforts to mitigate pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, artisanal refineries, and environmental pollution through the provision of alternative livelihood opportunities powered by the facility, was inaugurated by the Executive Chairman of Ndokwa East LGA, Hon. Vincent Osilonya, represented by the Supervisory Councilor for Health, Mr. Oliseh Ndudi.

According to YEAC-Nigeria Executive Director, Mr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, the project is a significant step forward in the collective mission to foster sustainable development and create a brighter future for communities in the Niger Delta.

Fyneface emphasized that alternative livelihood opportunities and youth empowerment are among the solutions to pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and artisanal refineries in the Niger Delta, and called upon the government and stakeholders to support and continue to invest in this transformative initiative.

“The primary purpose of this facility is to support the government’s and other organisations’ efforts to mitigate pipeline vandalization, crude oil theft, artisanal refineries, and associated environmental pollution in the Niger Delta by offering alternative livelihood opportunities powered by renewable energy and thereby reinforcing positive behaviour for environmental protection and sustainability.

“The idea of contributing to Nigeria’s oil theft mitigation mechanism through community energy for households and its productive use also posited that with households powered, people would no longer use illegally refined petroleum products, particularly DPK and PMS, to energise their homes. This would shrink the market for illegal refiners and reduce incidents of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, artisanal refineries, and environmental pollution, as their supply chain and demand would drastically drop in communities with clean, renewable, and sustainable solar electricity.

“Technically, the design of this mini-grid allows for a full capacity of 90 kwh, which can connect at least 262 houses, including businesses in Umuolu, with potential for expansion based on observed increased energy consumption levels.

The environmental justice campaigner called for more support for transformative initiative to enable the group to extend it to other communities in the Niger Delta.

“With additional funding, YEAC-CEAD can also expand its efforts to assist Umuolu youths in establishing and growing small and medium-scale enterprises powered by this mini-grid. This will not only provide them with sustainable livelihoods but also help dissuade them from engaging in illegal artisanal refineries, which have devastating impacts on our environment, health, and the livelihoods of our fishermen and farmers.”

Earlier, President General of Umuolu Development Union, Engr. Isichei Stanley Tabowei, said the solar mini-grid will have a profound impact on the community, fostering economic growth, improving the standard of living, and reducing carbon emissions.

He lauded the Youth and Environment Advocacy Centre and their partners, including NXT Grid Nigeria and the Netherlands, for their support and collaboration in making the project a reality.

Tabowei said the community which is 700 years old has never experienced electricity other than from generators, and called for the replication of the project in neighbouring communities with no access to electricity.

“As we commission this solar powered mini-grid, let it be known that Umuolu community committed no funds in the execution of this project. I thank the “Uti family” and community leadership for making the parcel of land where this project is located free of charge to YEAC and NXT Grid.

“Since the creation of this community more than 700 years ago. We have not seen electricity in this form in Umuolu, this is the first of its kind and we are very grateful to God and YEAC and their partners for making this thing happen for us. We have lived over the years without electricity and the best we know is diesel generators and I-better-pass-my-neigbour generators which comes at a very high cost due to fuel and diesel price.

“Today, Umuolu is being powered by solar which is noiseless and environmentally friendly. We are happy and we thank God for this. This solar-powered mini-grid marks a new era of energy independence and environmental stewardship. By harnessing the abundant power of the sun, we are not only ensuring a consistent and sustainable energy supply but also reducing carbon footprint.”

A member of the community, Mrs. Evelyn Tombia, said deceased members of the community if resurrected today, will be amazed at the electrification of Umolu community.

“I thank God for a day like this because it has not been easy for us in this community, it is as if we are not part of this country. I thank God for bringing this project to our community.

“Even if you wake my fore fathers from the grave, they will never believe that electricity supply is now in Umuolu. I pray that more projects like this will come to Umuolu community.”