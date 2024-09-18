Champion Newspapers Limited
Yahaya Bello not in EFCC Custody

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has explained that the media reports that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in its holding facility is incorrect.

This was made known in a press release signed by Dele Oyewale, the head, of Media and Publicity of the Agency.

The release states that the Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2 billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest.

 

