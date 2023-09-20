Worship for Change holds Green Worship 6.0 on October 2 in Lagos

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Worship for Change is holding a Green Worship 6.0 on Monday, October 2 at the Fountain of Life Church ilupeju Lagos.

This was disclosed by the convener of Worship for Change, Wale Adenuga, during a media parley in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Adenuga, the objective of the event which starts by 4pm is to raise awareness and support for charities that care for orphans, children with Special needs and indigent children.

Among the artistes expected to perform at the event are Nathaniel Bassey, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss and Tope Alabi.

Adenuga disclosed that last year, N75million raised at the event was distributed to charities that care for orphans, children with Special needs and indigent children.

He used the occasion to reel out the beneficiaries of the programmes since 2012.

H stated that the beneficiaries of the 2012 Worship for Change concert included: Raco Child and Rural Care Initiative in Ibeju-Lekki which received a cheque of 1.5 million, while the beneficiaries of the 2013 Worship for Change concert were Centre for Destitute Empowerment and God’s Will orphanage.

He reveled that Centre for Destitute Empowerment in Idimu, Lagos received a cheque of N1.55 million; God’s Will Orphanage in Ayingba, Kogi State received a cheque of N1.55 million, while Cerebral Palsy Centre in Surulere received a cheque of N1.5 million

Adenuga said the sole beneficiary of the 2014 Worship for Change concert, which was St. Mary’s Rehabilitation and Development Centre based in Ipetumodu, Osun State, received a cheque of N3 million.

He further said: “At the Worship for Change concert in 2015, we raised N2.7million. The sole beneficiary was Gems Evangelical Mission who received a cheque of N2.7 million which was used to Support the care and education of 25 children”.

At the Worship for Change concert in 2016, Adenuga said N7.6 million was raised and the beneficiaries were: Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Centre in Badagry and the funds were used to supply the: 40 specialised mattresses; 25 bags of 60kg rice; N1million worth of pampers; three 32-inch television sets with DVD players; One heavy duty photocopy machine; Specialised furniture for children with cerebral palsy and stationery and toiletries.

He added Solid Rock Restoration Centre in Ile-Ife, Osun State and the funds were used to refurbish a 5-bedroom hostel and put same in order, stating that hitherto, there were no windows, no doors, no toilets, the floor was not tiled, no plumbing system and the hostel was not painted. All these were fixed, he stated.

The Convener said the 2017 Proceeds from the sale of Green Worship 1.0 noon were disbursed to five charities, stating that cheques of ₦800,000 each were given to: Down syndrome Foundation Nigeria; Cerebral Palsy Centre; Patrick Speech and Language Centre; Leprosy Mission Nigeria; and Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home.

In the Green Worship 2.0 benefit concert held on June 5, 2019, donations and proceeds from the sale of the Green Worship CD were presented to beneficiaries; Mission Enablers International, Joy in Africa Foundation and Prison Centre.

According to him, each of these charities received a cheque of N1millon.

In 2020, Adenuga stated: “We presented N7.5million from proceeds got from the Green Worship 3.0 concert to six charities that care for vulnerable children and children with special needs”.

“In 2021, we presented N7.2million from proceeds gotten from the Green Worship 4.0 concert to four charities that care for vulnerable children and children with special needs. The cheque presentation took place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Green Worship 3.0 held virtually on Saturday, September 18, 2021, with amazing performances by renowned Gospel artistes such as Matt Redman, Nathaniel Bassey, Nosa, Noel Robinson, Evans Ogboi, Purist Ogboi, Efe Nathan, Femi Okunuga and others performing”, Adenuga said.

Stating that the benefiting charities were Leprosy Mission Nigeria, The Farid Centre, Irede Foundation and Godswill Orphanage, he added: “The donations were presented to them by Pastor Femi Obaweya, a trustee of Worship for change and Wale Adenuga, Chief Responsibility officer of Worship for Change”.

He said in 2022, Worship for Change, donated N15 million to five different charities. They are: PureSouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation, Ozubulu, Leprosy Mission Nigeria, AIM Special Children Centre, Kaduna and Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation. They received N3 million each.

He explained that the donation was possible by financial contributions made during and after its Green Worship 5.0 Concert held in Lagos, last October.

“All of these charities have been doing a great work. The least we can do is support them to adequately cater for the special children they all care for”, Adenuga stated.

The total amount disbursed in 2023,which is N15million, according to him, is over 100 per cent to the amount disbursed in 2022 which was N7.2million.

Adenuga further said: “Responding to the kind gesture Mrs. Dotun Akande, founder of PureSouls Learning Foundation, commended Worship for Change, and explained that the funds received will be used in putting up a state of the art kitchen so that the children under their care who live with autism will learn basic culinary skills.

“On his part, Mr. Ahmed Ismaila, founder of AIM Special Children Centre based in Kaduna, said the funds donated to them would be used in acquiring very essential physiotherapy equipment. Part of the funds received will be used in carrying out some renovation work on part of their facility”, Adenuga pointed out.

For a better society