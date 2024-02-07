Worship for Change Foundation donates ₦33m to 4 special needs schools

In a rare display of generosity, the Worship for Change Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has donated a total sum of ₦33 million to four schools dedicated to caring for children with disabilities.

The donation, presented on Tuesday at a ceremony in Lagos, aims to empower these institutions and provide much-needed support to the underprivileges.

Each of the four beneficiary schools – Joy in Africa Foundation (Asaba), Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation (Lagos), Seedo Initiative for Children with Special Needs (Abuja), and To Omo Re Centre for Special Empowerment (Ilorin) – received ₦8.25 million each.

The funds were raised through the Green Worship Benefit concert, a star-studded event held on October 2nd, 2023, featuring renowned Nigerian gospel artists Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Cobhams Asuquo, and Waje.

Worship for Change has so far been able to raise over N120m for 38 charities caring for thousands of orphans and children with special needs in Nigeria.

Wale Adenuga, Chief Responsibility Officer of Worship for Change and a gospel artist, emphasised the organisation’s unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable children.

“Since 2004, I’ve been driven to use my platform to help indigent children, especially children with special needs,” he said.

According to him, “As we know, the special children’s needs are barely cared for and catered for in our present-day society. These children are special, and God cares deeply for them.”

Adenuga while using the opportunity to appreciate the individuals and corporate donors from Nigeria and all over the world for their contribution towards the success of the initiative, thanked the planning team for their commitment to seeing that life is better for special children across Nigeria.

Emphasising transparency and accountability, Mr Adenuga assured the stakeholders of continued monitoring to ensure the funds are utilised effectively.

“We will follow up closely to verify that the money is used as intended, addressing the specific needs outlined by each school,” he stated.

The donation ceremony resonated with raw emotions from the founders of the benefiting schools.

Mrs Kawan Aondofa-Anjira, the founder of the Seedo Initiative, tearfully recounted the heartbreaking experiences of raising her first two children with cerebral palsy, highlighting the societal stigma and discrimination they faced.

“They were considered ‘spirits’, ‘undeserving of life’,” she lamented, recalling the cruel suggestions she received from supposed Christians.

“Fueled by this experience, my husband and I established a haven for mothers in similar situations, offering therapy and support for their children.”, she said.

Tobiloba Ajayi, founder of Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation and herself living with the condition, echoed Mrs. Aondofa-Anjira’s sentiment.

“My parents were told to abandon me as they already had ‘normal’ children,” she shared.

“Growing up, I realised society deemed children like me unworthy, even denying them education despite our parents’ efforts.”

The heartfelt testimonies resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring these schools’ critical role in nurturing and empowering children with special needs. Rev. Samuel Abiodun Ajayi, a beneficiary representing To Omo Re Centre, expressed immense gratitude for the timely support. “This donation is a godsend,” he exclaimed. “We were facing numerous challenges, and this will make a significant difference,” he added.