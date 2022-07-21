World Youth Skills Day: Helpline to Train Abuja Indigenous Youths

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2022 World Youth Skills Day, Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja has concluded arrangements to train FCT indigenous youths on skills acquisition, particularly in bag-making and fishery production.

The training, will take place at the Diploma Gardens and Park in Area 1 Garki in Abuja.

President of the Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, in a pre-event chat disclosed that the organisation chose to train the youths so as to empower and assist them to be independent, as well as employers of labour.

Recall that the United Nations has set aside 15th of July of every year as World Youth Skills Day to trombone efforts in skills acquisition for the youth, to make them better world citizens and contribute to the global Economic development

This year’s commemoration takes place amid concerted efforts towards socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that are interconnected with indigenous people facing all sorts of challenges.

In order to cushion the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the economic growth of the country and to accommodate reasonable number of indigenous youths of FCT, the skill acquisition program is billed to hold on the 21st of July 2022, starting from. 9:00 am prompt at the Diploma Gardens and Park in Area 1 Garki Abuja.

In accordance with this year’s theme for the celebration of the World Youth Skills Day: ‘Transforming Youth Skills for the Future”, participants would be drawn from the six Local Area Council of FCT to ensure even representation and general inclusion.

Helpline Foundation, a non-governmental and charity organization with the vision to provide help and succour to the people, particularly colorable widows, youths and the less privileged in the society. The foundation is therefore focusing on improving the lot of the indigenous youths because of the potentials for the economic growth and stability of the country. This will also engage them thus helping them to shun indulgence into criminality.

As usual with Helpline Foundation events, this one designed solely for the original inhabitant youths, also promises to be impactful as participants will benefit the trainings from best of hands in the areas.