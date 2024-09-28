World Tourism Day: Stakeholders converge in Lagos, harp on promotion of peaceful coexistence

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As the world marks Tourism Day, stakeholders in Lagos State have reiterated using tourism as a catalyst for fostering peace to promote economic development.

With tourism, they believe visitors from around the world explore different lands, meet new people, experience diverse cultures, promote mutual respect, tolerance, and friendship.

The event which took place at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos was themed: ‘Tourism and Peace.’

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Toke Benson-Awoyinka stated that Lagos is not only committed to promoting tourism as an economic driver but also as a tool for fostering peace.

Benson-Awoyinka said, “This year’s theme is timely and significant, as it invites us to reflect on how tourism, beyond being a tool for economic development, serves as a bridge for peace, understanding, and unity among people and nations.

“Lagos, as a dynamic hub of culture and commerce, understands the power of tourism in building not only an inclusive society but a peaceful one. Through tourism, we are able to connect with the world, break down cultural barriers, and offer a platform where differences are not just acknowledged but celebrated.

“The tourism sector serves as a powerful catalyst for fostering peace. As visitors from around the world explore different lands, meet new people, and experience diverse cultures, they engage in an exchange that promotes mutual respect, tolerance, and friendship. It is this spirit of shared humanity that can turn tourism into an engine for peace and reconciliation, it opens hearts and minds to new ways of thinking, living, and coexisting.

“In Lagos, we are not only committed to promoting tourism as an economic driver but also as a tool for fostering peace. Our initiatives continue to elevate Lagos as a global tourist destination, where cultural diversity is showcased, and our rich heritage is shared with the world. Today, as we gather here at Muri Okunola Park, | am proud to say that Lagos remains – beacon of cultural and tourism excellence.

“Our collaboration with Sterling Bank is a testament to the power of partnerships in driving through growth of this vital sector. Through this joint effort, we hope to strengthen the narrative to tourism as a path to peace and reconciliation, demonstrating how tourism can create opportunities for sustainable development while bringing people closer together.

“Today, as we mark this global event, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that tourism remains a force for good in our society.”

She added, “Looking ahead, we are excited about the future of tourism in Lagos. We are constantly exploring innovative ways to make tourism more inclusive, sustainable, and peaceful through our continued efforts, Lagos will not only remain a key player in the global tourism landscape but will also stand as a city that exemplifies how tourism can promote peace.

“As we celebrate World Tourism Day 2024, let us continue to harness the power of tourism to promote peace, unity, and a shared understanding of our world.”

While commending the stakeholders and other partners, the Commissioner said they are the backbone of the tourism industry.

The Lead panelist presenter at the event, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal (Abisogun II) explained that when tourism is properly harnessed, it would serve as a strategy for peace, saying tourism can be a tool for peaceful coexistence.

The royal father pointed out that poverty and lack of opportunity could be a fertile ground for conflict, saying through tourism peace is promoted and an avenue for jobs to promote economy.

“Promoting peace is not just a moral imperative but an economic benefit. Tourism can promote peaceful process through cultural heritage.”

While noting the potential of Lagos in terms of tourism, Oba Oniru enjoined the state government to address the problem is of infrastructural deficit and security of property rights concern.

Executive Director of of Sterling Bank, Tunde Adeola explained that tourism goes beyond visiting new places but provides an opportunity to expand the horizons, adding “It is a way of deepening our understanding and a vehicle to engendering peace.”

He further stated that the bank has been intentional in providing products and services in the ecosystem designed to streamline tourism and enriching the experiences of tourists.

He said, “We unite the world to experience Nigeria and Nigerians to appreciate the beauty of their own homeland.”

