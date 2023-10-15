World Sight Day: Urine, breast milk not eye defects remedy, Ophthalmologist warns

.Says 90% of blindness preventable if specialists are consulted promptly

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

As the world marks sight day, the coordinator of Osun State Eye Health Committee and Chairman of Ophthalmologist Society of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, Prof. Bernice Adegbeyingbe, has warned against the use of urine, battery water and breast milk for eye treatment.

This as she called for routine eye check and patronage of eyecare specialists to curb rising cases of blindness of which 90 per cent could be prevented.

Prof. Adegbeyingbe spoke during the eye health talk, free eye screening, prescription of glasses for staff of ministries, trade unions, artisans, market women, transporters, farmers among others, organised by the Osun State Eye Health Committee in commemoration of the 2023 World Sight Day.

The event was held at the Local Government Secretariat hall Abere, Osogbo in partnership with Osun State Ministry of Health; Ophthamological Society of Nigeria, Osun chapter; Nigerian Optometric Association, Osun chapter; Nigeria Ophthalmic Nurses Association, Osun chapter; Association of Nigerian Dispensing Opticians, Osun chapter and Community Advancement Initiative for Self-Reliance (CAI4SR).

The eyecare expert stressed the need for eye screening before medication or prescription of glasses, warning against the patronage of quacks who could compound the problem.

Speaking on the 2023 sight day theme– ‘Love your eyes at work’, she said: “All workers must properly care for their eyes. The purpose of world sight day is to ensure that awareness is created about the need for eye care and how to prevent blindness. 90 per cent of blindness can be prevented. We are here to educate the people. We have gathered stakeholders in all the ministries in Osun State, labour unions, NUT, TUC, NURTW, artisans, market women and other workers for the creation of awareness and screening.

“Most times, people are not aware that they have eye problems but if they have been checking their eyes on routine basis– at least once in two years for those who don’t have eye problems but for those who have, you must not delay. You must complain on time about the itching, redness, dim vision and any other issue that pertains to the eyes. Don’t wait for the maturity of these problems because, in the case of glaucoma, the person will be permanently blind. If you’re using glasses, you must have a routine check of your prescription”, she stated.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Health, Barrister Jola Akintola, urged the people of Osun to take their eyecare seriously as the current administration is taking proactive steps towards promoting good eyecare initiatives in the state

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, inMistry of Health, Dr. Isiaka Adetunji, he noted that Governor Ademola Adeleke prioritized the health of the citizens of which eyecare is inclusive, citing the impact of the Imole medical outreach.

The Executive Director of Community Advancement Initiative for Self-Reliance (CAI4SR), Mrs. Eni Ayeni, said if the people ensure good eye sight, it would enable them to work better in their workplaces, thereby boosting their output.

She stated that about 800 persons are targetted for the free eyecare outreach, adding that those with complicated cases will be referred accordingly.

One of the beneficiaries, who spoke with our correspondent, Mrs. Janet Afolayan, appreciated the eye health committee, describing the exercise as a thorough and effective one after receiving her glasses.

