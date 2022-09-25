World Pharmacists Day: Society tasks pharmacists on achieving SDGs

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) on Sunday advised its members on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the need for them to continue to stay united in line of action.

Mr Adejuwon Otelaja, the PSN Kwara Chairman, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He said the them of this year’s World Pharmacists Day is: “Pharmacy United in Action for a Healthier World”, which aims to commemorate and recognise the role of pharmacists in improving global health.

According to him, the day is also meant to encourage and support actions that promote healthcare worldwide.

He explained that in 2015, the SDGs were established and adopted by all United Nations (UN) Member States as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“The SDGs consist of 17 main goals, each with multiple specified targets, were developed based on decades of previous global health work by individual countries and the UN, including the Millennium Development Goals,” he said.

Otelaja pointed out that it serve as a blueprint for global health, while recognising that tackling problems in climate change, education, inequality, and economic growth are important and go hand-in-hand with directly tackling problems in improving health.

He explained further pharmacists are known to assist patients in getting the most out of their medications and also guide patients on how to take their medications so that they can get well soon.

He pointed out that celebrating the day is also a step in acknowledging the efforts of these workers and demanding better working conditions and amenities for them.

The PSN chairman explained that as part of the activities to mark the day, the society would launch customized e-FB frame.

According to him, the society will visit School for Special Needs to donate some medicines, food items, hygiene essentials and educational materials, among others.