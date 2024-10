L -R …Executive Director, World Food Programme, Cindy McCain; Country Director, World Food Programme, David Stevenson and Vice President Kashim Shettima during the courtesy visit of the UN delegation to the Presidential Villa, Abuja…..yesterday.

