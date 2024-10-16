World Food Day: ATASP 1 seeks govts, private sector support for enhanced productivity

Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One, ATASP-1, Adani-Omor Zone has called on states and local governments plus organized private sector to support farmers through policies, investments, and innovations that enhance productivity, conserve natural resources, and create environment for Nigerian farmer to thrive.

Zonal Program Coordinator, Dr. Romanus Egba, in a statement on Wednesday argued that the success of Nigerian agriculture is not only key to national food security but to broader economic and social development.

He reassured the group’s commitment to preparing farmers for delivery of sustainable success stories before the program exit, stressing the need for government initiatives, with support of international partners and stakeholders, to focus on providing adequate irrigation systems, improving infrastructure and promoting water conservation techniques to secure Nigerian agriculture’s future.

The statement reads, “Management and Staff of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One, ATASP-1, Adani-Omor Zone, heartily felicitates with our profiled farmers across Anambra and Enugu States on the commemoration of the 2024 edition of World Food Day.

“On this special occasion, we join the African Development Bank, AfDB Group and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, FMAFS, the Enugu and Anambra State Governments in Celebrating Nigerian Farmers, especially ATASP-1 Farmers and other value chain actors as Key Drivers of Food Security and Sustainable Development.

“On this year’s theme: “Water is Life, Water is Food: Leave No One Behind,” We at ATASP-1 Adani-Omor Zone wish to seize this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of our hard-working, innovative minded farmers, who are playing pivotal role in ensuring food security, economic stability, and sustainable development across our program coverage areas in Anambra and Enugu, the south east geopolitical zone and the nation at large.

“As we all know, agriculture remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, employing millions of citizens and accounting for a significant portion of our GDP.

“As ATASP-1 winds down, we are encouraged by the success stories from our farmers, processors and other value chain actors, who have made quantum leap in the transition from small-scale producers to large agribusinesses.

“This year’s World Food Day theme underscores the critical importance of sustainable water management in agriculture, particularly as Nigeria faces increasing challenges from climate change, water scarcity, and fluctuating environmental conditions.

“Nigerian farmers stand on the frontlines of these challenges, demonstrating remarkable resilience and innovation in safeguarding our food systems while adopting more sustainable farming practices.

“As we reflect on the significance of this global event, we are reminded that food security is not only about increasing production but ensuring equitable access to water and resources. For our farmers, access to water remains a crucial factor in enhancing productivity and improving livelihoods.

“This is why under ATASP-1, federal government, through the AfDB has invested billions of dollars into rehabilitation of Ada Rice Irrigation Project and the Lower Anambra Irrigation Project to support dry season farming.

“ATASP-1 is happy to announce that the Concrete Lining of 22.45 45km Main Canal, First Secondary Canal & Rehabilitation of Various Hydraulic Structures of Ada Rice Irrigation System at Adani, Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State is completed. All is now set for commencement of dry season rice farming in the area.

“And similar breakthrough is expected for the Concrete Lining of 40.1km West Main Canal, Headrace Canal, East Main Canal & Rehabilitation of Various Hydraulic Structures at the Lower Anambra Irrigation Project, Omor in Ayamelum LGA, Anambra State.

“Already, the rehabilitation of LAIP Pumping Station at Ifite-Ogwari station, Ayamelum LGA, Anambra has reached advance stage with final testing being awaited. By the time, these projects comes on stream and rice farmers in Adani and Omor axis begin to engage in dry season farming, food productivity will triple and income generation with attendant improved lifestyle for our farmers.

“While ATASP-1 will intensify its efforts to prepare our farmers for delivery of sustainable success stories before the program exit, we must reiterate that government initiatives, along with the support of international partners and stakeholders, must continue to focus on providing adequate irrigation systems, improving infrastructure, and promoting water conservation techniques to secure the future of Nigerian agriculture.

“As we commemorate World Food Day, we implore our states and local governments plus organized private sector to join our collective commitment to supporting our farmers through policies, investments, and innovations that enhance productivity, conserve natural resources, and create an environment where every Nigerian farmer can thrive. The success of Nigerian agriculture is not only key to our national food security but to our broader economic and social development.

“To our farmers, we say thank you. Your dedication, hard work, and resilience ensure that Nigeria remains a nation of abundance and opportunity. As we move forward, let us continue to prioritize the well-being of our farmers, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of a more sustainable and food-secure future.”