World Bicycle Day: FRSC charges Nigerians to incorporate cycling in transport system

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) advises Nigerians to incorporate cycling in their transport system to reduce petroleum consumption, and to keep them fit and healthy.

The Badagry FRSC Unit Commander, Sulaiman Taiwo, gave the advice during activities to commemorate the 2023 World Bicycle Day in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Bicycle Day is marked globally on June 3, and the theme for the 2023 edition was: “Riding Together for a Sustainable Future.”

This year World Bicycle Day was organised by the commission in collaboration with the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps and the Badagry Positivist Club.

Speaking at the event, Taiwo urged Nigerians to embrace cycling in the Nigerian transport system because it costs less and is a form of exercise to maintain the body system.

According to the commander, while riding the bicycle, blood serves as the gas to propel movement.

“Bicycles have over the years proved to be a veritable and effective mode of alternative transportation, beside its other health advantages to man.

“It always makes your body to work fine against any harmful disease.

“Cycling promotes a healthy lifestyle, and helps in the battle against global warming, while it also aids decongestion of traffic gridlocks on our roads,” he said.

World Bicycle Day in Badagry, Lagos

Taiwo said that the unit in Badagry had come out to celebrate the use of bicycle as a means of transport, calling on people to see the importance of cycling in the society.

He urged Badagry residents to see cycling as a means of strengthening their physical and mental health and well-being, and to also develop a culture of cycling in their domain.

Also speaking, Mr Whenu Semako, the President, Badagry Positivist Club, expressed his delight in having his club involved in the cycling exercise for the second year running.

He promised that his club would continue to use unconventional activities such as cycling to promote healthy and sustainable living in the environment.

Mr Jimmy Amosun, the Special Marshal, Lagos State Public Enlightenment Officer, said cycling was good for the body as it elongates the lifespan of humans.

Amosun advised Nigerians to have bicycles at home and ride them regularly, adding that it was an exercise that involved all organs of the body.

Meanwhile, The FCT Administration has resolved to pay attention to the development of the Bicycle lanes already designed in the Abuja Master Plan as it will go a long way to sustain the campaign for climate change by reducing emissions.

In particular , the Administration said the move was informed by the development of the bicycle lanes in the provision of the arterial and district infrastructures across the Federal Capital City, Abuja, in furtherance of climate change mitigation and for the comfort of the cyclists.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, made this resolution on Saturday (3/06/23) in Abuja, while flagging-off the 2023 World Bicycle Day, with the theme: “Cycling – A Better Way To Enjoy the City”.

He said cycling is a very enjoyable sport and residents will be encouraged to imbibe the culture of using this mode of transportation in the Federal Capital City.

His words: “Cycling can be very intensive as a competitive sport or even for pleasure that you ride to the right and to the left in a very pleasant manner. The benefit of cycling is enormous, because it can improve heartbeat, strengthen the limbs, because of the walkout involved. It is a form of exercise that needs to be promoted.”

Adesola commended the Indian High Commission for its consistent support to Nigerians in organizing this very important event to mark World Bicycle Day as enshrined in the United Nations declaration.

Also speaking at the event, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Shri G. Balasubramanian, said that the Indian High Commission has in the past five years been assisting to organize the World Bicycle Day, which is celebrated on June 3 every year.

The occasion was also attended by the representative of the Corps Marshall General of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC).