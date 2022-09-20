Champion Newspapers Limited
World Bank, IMF invite Jimoh İbrahim for ancillary meeting in Washington next month

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has been officially invited by World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to attend and participate in their ancillary meeting in Washington, United States in October.

 

The invitation personally addressed to the billionaire business mogul was jointly signed by the two international monetary bodies: World Bank and IMF.

 

The letter reads in part :  “We are pleased to inform you that you have been registered to attend the 2022 Annual Meetings and other

related ancillary meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, which will take place in Washington, D.C. from October 10 – October 16, 2022.”

 

The Ondo South All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate was invited in his capacity as a globally recognized entrepreneur and a scholar in the field of Business.

 

Recall that Barr Jimoh Ibrahim was recently awarded the first ever Doctor of Business of the prestigious Cambridge University, a feat that has been commended by other scholars across the globe.

 

Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD will be participating in the Washington meeting from his position as a business scholar, an international tax expert and renown investment entrepreneur.

 

 

